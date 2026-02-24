Timber Rattler Announce 2026 Food Fight Finalists

Published on February 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The 2026 Salmon's Meat Products Food Fight is down to the Final Five! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers received 130 entries this year and have narrowed those down to five finalists. Now, it is up to the fans to select the winning recipe that will appear on this year's concession menu at Neuroscience Group Field.

You may vote for your favorite finalist at this link between now and Sunday, March 8. The winner will be announced by the Timber Rattlers on their social media channels on Thursday, March 12.

Here are the 2026 finalists:

The Southwest Grand Slam - Jalapeno & pepper jack brat topped with pickled onions, roasted corn & black bean salsa with cilantro and lime. Served on a Brioche bun spread with avocado cream. Submitted by Eric Balkman from Appleton

Reuben Bratwurst - Classic brat covered in a creamy sauce of Swiss cheese, bits of corned beef, and sauerkraut. Served on a pretzel bun with a squirt of thousand island over the top. Submitted by Jack Knaack from Kaukauna

Pizza Brat - Brat bun loaded with an Italian brat topped with a garlic butter pizza sauce, pepperoni, and mozzarella cheese. Submitted by Ashley Bellin from Neenah

Hot Honey Brat - Classic brat drizzled with hot honey, brown mustard, and covered with caramelized onions served on a soft roll. Submitted by Dawn Evans from Negaunee, Michigan.

Gnaf's Nacho Poutine - Badger brat coins served over a bed of waffle fries topped with beer cheese and fresh cheese curds. Submitted by David Clark from Wild Rose

The 2026 Food Fight winner will receive four vouchers for any home game during the regular season, four vouchers for their food item, and an opportunity to throw out the first pitch before a game.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open this season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from February 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.