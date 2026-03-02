Single Game Tickets for 2026 Season on Sale Now

Published on March 2, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The long wait is over. Single game tickets for the 2026 Great Lakes Loons season are officially on sale now. For fans who have not purchased one of a variety of mini-plans or ticket packages, this is the first opportunity to lock in seats for another unforgettable summer at Dow Diamond.

For the third consecutive year, prices for single game tickets remain the same as the Loons continue our commitment to maintaining an affordable first-class sports and entertainment experience for everyone. Single game tickets start at $12 for lawn tickets presented by MidMichigan Toyota Dealers, $17 for reserved box seats and $20.50 for Diamond Box presented by Herman Hiss Company.

"When the calendar flips to March, it's always an exciting time at Dow Diamond as it really starts to feel like baseball is close to returning," Loons President & General Manager Chris Mundhenk said. "We're eager to welcome the best fans in baseball back to the ballpark for Opening Day on Friday, April 3rd."

View 2026 promotional schedule

With high-demand dates and popular promotions expected to sell out, fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure they don't miss out on their favorite nights in the best seats throughout the season.

Fans looking to take advantage of numerous additional benefits can lock in a 5- or 10-game mini-plan, or a Ticket Membership that includes 20, 33 or 66 games. All five options are presented by Jolt Credit Union and include the following:

Same Great Seats Every Game - Enjoy the consistency of your reserved location.

Never-a-Wasted-Ticket Program - Any unused tickets can be redeemed for lawn vouchers.

Unlimited Ticket Exchanges - Swap your tickets as often as you need.

Exclusive Membership Events - Get insider access to special Loons experiences.

Easy Payment Options - Take advantage of extended, flexible payment plans.

Premium Seating Upgrade - Herman Hiss Diamond Box seat holders receive exclusive access to the Tri-Star Club.

Playoff Priority - Secure your seats for the postseason before the public.

To view the 2026 schedule, purchase tickets and book group outings, go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond in person. The Loons begin their 19th season on Friday, April 3rd, at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.