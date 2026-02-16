Loons Unveil 2026 Promotions Schedule

Published on February 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are excited to announce the 2026 Promotional Schedule, bringing a season full of excitement, special appearances, and fan-first entertainment to Dow Diamond.

While some traditional favorites return to the schedule this season, there's plenty of new elements that make for an action-packed summer. From new daily promotions like Two-Fer Tuesday and the Leadoff Hour on select Saturday nights, to popular theme nights like Star Wars and Michigander Night, there's going to be something for every Loons fan.

"We couldn't be more excited to share everything we have planned for Loons fans for the upcoming baseball season," Director of Marketing, Entertainment & Storytelling Matt DeVries said. "What we try to do each year is offer a variety of options for fans of all ages, and we feel we did that with this promotional lineup. We get a shorter summer here in Michigan, so we make sure that the best fans in Minor League Baseball aren't left waiting when the next big night at Dow Diamond will be... it's always just the next game."

It all starts with Opening Day (Fri, Apr 3) presented by MISS DIG 811 with the ever-present Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. Returning by popular demand, Opening Day will also feature a Fish Fry for attendees that will be observing Good Friday during Lent.

Fans won't want to miss our fantastic Fireworks Loontacular Nights presented by Farm Bureau Insurance, where the skies overhead light up with spectacular post-game pyrotechnic shows. Featuring 11 games in 2026, including each Saturday home date beginning May 16, these are consistently aligned with the biggest events of the season. If you've attended one before, you know what others are missing.

One of the most popular new alternate identities across all Minor League Baseball is the Michigan Dogmen (Sat., Aug. 1), which the Loons will transform into for one night only this year. Coupled with a special combined Family Campout Night and a Scout Night Sleepover, the story of the Dogmen from years ago will be brought to life for a one-of-a-kind night that's never been seen before at Dow Diamond.

Potentially the most raucous event of the summer will be Wrestle Loonmania (Sat., Aug. 15) with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as this year's special guest. Known for his outrageous moments and willingness to risk it all, Mick is one of the most popular wrestling stars of all time. You never know what is in store when an icon like Mick Foley is in the house.

Loons games usually feel like a big party with your best friends. But has it ever felt like a carnival? The ballpark will transform into just that with the Great Lakes Grand Carnival (Fri., Jul. 17) as game trailers and pop-up stands will fill the stadium as fans can win prizes on the concourse.

We're proud to call the state of Michigan home. GRIT Night (Thu., Aug. 13), Hockey Night in Midland (Wed., Aug. 26) with the Saginaw Spirit, and Michigander Night (Sat., Aug. 29) with the Fidelity Investments Hat Giveaway will be all about The Mitten and everything we hold special to us.

Some of our favorite stories and characters from screens big and small will make their way to Midland for Kids Club Takeover with Clifford (Sun., May 17) presented by MyMichigan Health, Jurassic Ballpark Night (Sat., May 23) presented by MyMichigan Health, Princess Night (Sat., Jun. 6) presented by HighCountry Jumpers, Star Wars Night (Sat., Jun. 20), Marvel Night (Sat., Jul. 18) presented by MyMichigan Health, Paw Patrol Day (Sun., Aug. 2) presented by MyMichigan Health, and Peanuts Day (Sun., Aug. 17) presented by MyMichigan Health.

Favorite tunes fill the ballpark on special nights like Motown Music Night (Wed., May 13), 2000s Night (Thu., May 21), Margaritaville Night (Thu., Jun. 18) presented by Garpiel Group, Pontooners Yacht Rock Night (Fri., Jul 10) presented by Sugar Springs Marine, Country Music Night (Thu., Jul. 30) presented by Michigan Soybean Committee, and 80s Night w/ Jedi Mind Trip (Thu., Aug. 13) presented by Midland Center for the Arts.

Over the only double homestand of the season in mid-May, it will be two weeks of American pride honoring those who serve and celebrating our nation's heroes. Salute to Service Night (Sat., May 16) will be part of Armed Forces Weekend where the Loons will wear military camo-inspired jerseys. Then to wrap up Memorial Day Weekend it will be America's 250th Anniversary Celebration (Sun., May 24) that includes the 2026 Team Photo Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates.

"Entertainment is always the number one thing for us on a gameday," DeVries said. "How can we continue to make Loons games feel fresh, memorable, and give fans experiences that they'll remember for years to come. We hope you see that and feel that every time you join us."

As announced last week, the lineup of weekly promotions returns for 2026 with a couple of new additions.

Daily Promotions

Two-Fer Tuesday: New this season every Tuesday home game, score two-for-one ballpark favorites, featuring burgers, brats, popcorn, pretzels, chips & cheese, fries, canned cocktails, and 32oz fountain sodas. Bring your appetite (and a friend) and enjoy twice the bites for half the price!

Wednesday Hometown Heroes: Thanks to Meijer, we're inviting all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers for a special night at Dow Diamond with a free meal on us.

Thirsty Thursday: Presented by Miller Lite and Yuengling, all beer is 50% off all night!

Foodie Friday: With the help of Isabella Bank, there's something for every appetite, from $2 hot dogs and $1 snacks to gourmet creations like shawarma nachos, chorizo style sausage, poutine, and more. Don't miss Chef's Table, a limited-availability pre-game culinary buffet at the ballpark beginning May 22nd!

Saturday Leadoff Hour: New this season score early access to the ballpark on select Saturday nights with an hour of 50% off all beer and the opportunity to watch batting practice!

Kids Eat Free Sunday: Kids 12 years old and under receive a free hot dog meal thanks to Serra Toyota Saginaw. After each game, all kids are invited to run the bases.

Fireworks Nights presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

The Loons will host 11 postgame Fireworks Loontacular shows this season. Every Saturday home game beginning May 16 will feature a fireworks display originating from center field.

Saturday, May 16 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, May 23 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

Saturday, June 6 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

Thursday, June 18 vs. Lake County Captains

Saturday, June 20 vs. Lake County Captains

Saturday, July 11 vs. Dayton Dragons

Friday, July 17 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, July 18 vs. West Michigan Whitecaps

Saturday, August 1 vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps

Saturday, August 15 vs. South Bend Cubs

Saturday, August 29 vs. Lansing Lugnuts

Guest Appearances

It wouldn't be a summer at Dow Diamond without plenty of surprises and entertainment throughout the year.

Sunday, May 17: Kids Club Takeover presented by MyMichigan Health featuring Clifford presented by Delta College Public Media

Saturday, May 23: Jurassic Ballpark Night presented by MyMichigan Health featuring Ed's Dinosaurs Live

Saturday, June 6: Princess Night presented by HighCountry Jumpers featuring special character appearances

Sunday, June 7: Kids Fest presented by MyMichigan Health featuring the ZOOperstars!

Thursday, June 18: Margaritaville Night presented by Garpiel Group featuring The Liki Tikis Band

Saturday, June 20: Star Wars Night featuring special character appearances

Saturday, July 18: Marvel Night presented by MyMichigan Health featuring special character appearances

Sunday, August 2: Paw Patrol Day presented by MyMichigan Health featuring Marshall

Thursday, August 13: 80's Night presented by Midland Center for the Arts featuring Jedi Mind Trip

Saturday, August 15: Wrestle Loonmania featuring Mick Foley

Wednesday, August 26: Hockey Night in Midland featuring the Saginaw Spirit

Thursday, August 27: Bavarian Night presented by Bavarian Inn featuring Da Frankenmuda Fratz'n

Giveaways & Jersey Auctions

The Loons will wear a variety of uniforms at home this season, 13 in all to be exact. Of those jerseys, six will be put up for auction, with proceeds benefiting the Michigan Baseball Foundation and other local nonprofits.

Friday, April 3: Magnet Schedule Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) presented by MISS DIG 811

Sunday, May 17: Armed Forces Jersey Auction

Sunday, May 24: Team Photo Giveaway (First 1,000)

Saturday, June 20: Star Wars Jersey Auction

Thursday, July 9: Beer Run T-Shirts (Sign-up required) presented by The Rock Station Z93!

Friday, July 10: Bottle Opener Coaster Giveaway (First 500 fans, 21+) presented by Sugar Springs Marine

Sunday, July 12: Pontooners Jersey Auction

Saturday, July 18: Loons x Marvel Hat (additional details available)

Sunday, August 2: Paw Patrol Jersey Auction

Sunday, August 16: Peanuts Jersey Auction

Wednesday, August 26: Saginaw Spirit Crossover Jersey Auction

Saturday, August 29: Loons Hat Giveaway (First 1,000 fans) presented by Fidelity Investments

Sunday, August 30: 2027 Schedule Giveaway (Post-game)

Special Ticket Offers

The general public and other specialized groups will have the opportunity to take advantage of special offers throughout the year.

Sunday, April 5: Easter Brunch

Thursday, May 21: Wine Tasting

Friday, June 5: Teacher Appreciation Night

Saturday, June 6: Princess Night Character Meet & Greet

Thursday, July 9: Beer Run presented by The Rock Station Z93!

Saturday, July 18: Loons x Marvel Specialty Hat and Character Meet & Greet

Saturday, August 1: Family Campout

Saturday, August 1: Scout Night Sleepover

Sunday, August 2: Paw Patrol's Marshall Photo Op

Sunday, August 2: First Responders Day

Thursday, August 13: Healthcare Appreciation Night presented by Health Advantage Credit Union

Thursday, August 13: Girls Night Out

Saturday, August 15: Mick Foley VIP Meet & Greet

Pontooners Weekend presented by Sugar Springs Marine

All fans on deck! The Loons become the Great Lakes Pontooners for four games and Dow Diamond transforms into 'Up North' at the lake. It's a celebration of the joys of life on the water that you will not want to miss.

Thursday, July 9

Friday, July 10

Saturday, July 11

Sunday, July 12

Copa de la Diversión Nights

Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte return for three games complete with special uniforms, food, and much more! It's a celebration of the rich history Hispanic migrant farmers played in the Great Lakes Bay Region's agricultural community and a way the Loons can honor the impact our Hispanic community has had throughout the region.

Friday, May 22

Friday, June 19

Friday, July 31

Bark in the Park Games

The Loons will transition to three, standalone Bark in the Park games where dogs are welcomed and attendance for our four-legged friends is encouraged.

Sunday, May 17

Friday, June 5

Friday, August 27 with pre-game Weiner Dog Race

Reading Program Days presented by Delta College

The Loons Reading Program is a free, teacher-driven initiative designed to inspire a love of reading while turning classroom achievements into unforgettable ballpark memories. Open to students ages 5-12, the program allows teachers to set customized reading goals and track progress in a way that fits their classroom. When students reach their goal and make it all the way home, they'll earn a free lawn ticket to a game. Every student who completes the program is also invited to participate in the Reading Program Parade, where they'll walk the warning track before the game and be recognized on the field in front of Loons fans.

Sunday, May 17

Saturday, May 23

Sunday, June 7

Faith & Family Nights

Friday, June 19

Sunday, July 12

Saturday, August 15

Youth Clinics

Sunday, June 7: Play Ball Weekend presented by Central Michigan University

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day presented by Modern Mechanics

Cruise-In Classic Car Shows

Wednesday, May 20

Sunday, July 19

School Kids Days presented by Central Michigan University

Tuesday, May 12

Tuesday, May 19

College Nights

Thursday, April 16

Thursday, April 30

New Additions

Saturday, May 2: Postgame Catch Under the Lights

Sunday, May 3: Mom's Day

Wednesday, May 13: Motown Music Night

Saturday, May 16: Salute to Service Night

Thursday, May 21: 2000's Night

Sunday, May 24: America's 250th Anniversary Celebration

Wednesday, June 3: Swing for a Prize

Wednesday, July 8: Cancer Awareness Night

Sunday, July 12: Grandparents Day

Friday, July 17: The Great Lakes Grand Carnival

Thursday, July 30: Country Music Night presented by Michigan Soybean Committee

Wednesday, August 12: Meow at the Dow (Cat Night)

Sunday, August 16: STEM Day presented by Saginaw Valley State University

Tuesday, August 25: Back to School Night

Tuesday, August 25: Ag Day presented by Michigan Sugar Company

Returning Highlights

Saturday, April 4: Lou E's Post-Game Easter Egg Fest

Wednesday, April 15: Jackie Robinson Day

Thursday, May 14: Dodgers World Champs Night presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC with Adults Run the Bases

Friday, May 15: $10,000 Grand Slam Giveaway

Tuesday, June 2: Lou Gehrig Day

Thursday, June 4: Lucky Hot Dog Night

Friday, June 5: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD+ & Great Lakes Bay Pride

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day presented by Modern Mechanics with Postgame Catch on the Field

Sunday, July 19: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience with Postgame Miracle League Exhibition

Tuesday, August 11: 811 Day presented by MISS DIG 811

Friday, August 14: GRIT Night with 9 Innings of Winning

Friday, August 14: Loons Pennant Race presented by Greater Midland Races

Sunday, August 16: Lou E's Birthday presented by MyMichigan Health

Saturday, August 29: Michigander Night

Sunday, August 30: Fan Appreciation Day

To view the 2026 schedule, purchase ticket packages and book group outings go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond in person. Single game tickets for all 66 home games will go on sale Monday, March 2.

The Loons begin their 19th season on Friday, April 3rd, at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







