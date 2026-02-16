Cubs Opening Night VIP Package on Sale February 23

Published on February 16, 2026

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Back by popular demand is the South Bend Cubs Opening Night VIP Ticket Package! For the 12th consecutive season, this popular offer returns for the home opener at Four Winds Field on Friday, April 3, 2026. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. as the South Bend Cubs kick off the season against the Quad Cities River Bandits. The Opening Night VIP Ticket Package goes on sale Monday, February 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

Included in the package is the annual Series Shirt. Since 2019, the South Bend Cubs have created a limited-edition t-shirt featuring a one-of-a-kind design. Fans who purchase the package will receive a voucher to redeem their shirt at the Cubs Den Team Store, with pickups beginning March 30.

The Opening Night VIP Ticket Package includes seating in the JB West Home Run Porch. The package also features a two-hour all-you-can-eat classic ballpark buffet, including grilled hamburgers and hot dogs, chips, mac and cheese, cookies, and beverages such as lemonade, water, and soda. The buffet will begin at 6:00 p.m. Guests ages 21 and older will also receive two drink vouchers redeemable for a Bud Light or Budweiser. Package holders will be the first to try out the new picnic serving lines, now inside the 1st floor of the new event building in left field.

Valued at $85, the Opening Night VIP Ticket Package is available for just $40 and is limited to the first 200 fans. Tickets can be purchased by visiting SouthBendCubs.com or by calling (574) 235-9988. A processing fee will be added to all orders.

On the day of the game, upon entering the stadium, fans can pick up their t-shirt, picnic wristband, and drink vouchers in the courtyard of the Cubs Den Team Store.

Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets may be purchased at the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988, or online at SouthBendCubs.com.







