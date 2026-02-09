2026 MBF Grant Application Deadline Is Friday

Published on February 9, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MDILAND, Mich. - The deadline for the Michigan Baseball Foundation's (MBF) 2026 grant cycle is quickly approaching. MBF will be accepting applications online through this upcoming Friday, February 13, until 11:59 p.m. ET. Grants are available for registered 501(c)(3) organizations that focus on youth-related activities or economic development. Applications can be completed online here. Grant recipients will then be notified in April 2026.

Interested groups must be considering specific projects or initiatives the organization is undertaking in 2026. Applications seeking funding for general operations will not be accepted. Primary consideration will be given to organizations in Midland, Bay, Saginaw, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Genesee, Isabella, Tuscola, Huron, Arenac, Ogemaw, Sanilac, and Iosco counties.

MBF awarded $81,165 in grants to 14 community projects in 2025. These initiatives embodied the spirit of MBF's mission: supporting youth, fostering recreational opportunities, advancing amateur sports, and helping strengthen local neighborhoods. Projects included field restoration, high school athletic training equipment, batting cage construction, sailboat renovations and camp safety equipment.

Since launching the program, MBF has awarded 366 total grants across 14 counties totaling $1.8 million. Grants are funded by ticket sales to Great Lakes Loons games, 50/50 raffle sales during Loons games, and direct contributions to the Michigan Baseball Foundation.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation (MBF) began in 2006 as a non-profit organization created to bring professional baseball to the Great Lakes Bay Region. What began as a bold idea-to harness America's pastime for community impact-has matured into a purposeful social enterprise that continues to give back in meaningful ways. This work would not be possible without the support of Loons fans, our fantastic community partners, and the generous support through MBF's Dow Diamond All-Stars initiative.

For more information about this year's grant cycle and application process, contact Jessica Gillespie at 989.837.6144 or gillespie@loons.com.

The Michigan Baseball Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation and public charity, which was formed in 2006 to generate regional economic development and to enhance the efforts of regional organizations that serve young people through creative partnerships and grants. The Michigan Baseball Foundation owns and operates Dow Diamond, home of the Great Lakes Loons, a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Foundation received its initial funding from The Dow Chemical Company Foundation, The Herbert H. and Grace A. Dow Foundation, The Dow Corning Corporation, The Rollin M. Gerstacker Foundation, The Charles J. Strosacker Foundation and The Bill and Linda Stavropoulos Foundation.







