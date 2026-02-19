National Anthem Auditions for Loons Set for March 21

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons will host national anthem auditions at Dow Diamond on Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Select individuals will be invited to perform live on the field during the 2026 season. Vocalists, instrumentalists, and groups are all eligible to perform the national anthem before home games.

Performers must complete the audition acapella and without any accompaniment. Due to time constraints, bands that require setup of instruments are asked to send in a video submission to marketing@loons.com.

Participants must pre-register for the event and receive confirmation of a time slot from Loons staff. Walk-ins are not guaranteed a spot. Interested parties are asked to complete this form. Anyone unable to be in person for the auditions may send in a demo to marketing@loons.com.

To view the 2026 schedule, purchase ticket packages and book group outings, go to Loons.com, call the Loons Ticket Office at (989) 837-BALL or stop by Dow Diamond in person. Single game tickets for all 66 home games will go on sale Monday, March 2.

The Loons begin their 19th season on Friday, April 3rd, at Dow Diamond against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







