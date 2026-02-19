South Bend Cubs Announce 2026 Promotional Schedule

February 19, 2026

South Bend Cubs News Release







With under 45 days until Opening Night, the South Bend Cubs have released their 2026 Promotional Schedule. Just like the stadium has undergone a major renovation, so has the promotional lineup!

Based on feedback from the fans at the end of the season and throughout the offseason during Feedback Friday on social media, the Cubs have added more theme nights and unique ticket packages this season. Those packages went on sale at the beginning of the month. Learn more.

NEW FOR 2026

Showcase Saturday will anchor the weekend promotional calendar with a unique theme or special event each Saturday throughout the season. Spin to Win will return on April 4, April 18, and September 5 but the other Saturdays will feature a different theme or promotion.

May 2 - Nationally recognized sports designer Justin Patten will appear at Four Winds Field to create a live stadium portrait during the game.

May 9 - Star Wars Night will feature area Star Wars costume groups like the 501st Legion and the team will wear the Mandalorian & Grogu inspired jerseys.

May 30 - Military Appreciation Night: Come early for our annual Wreath Laying Ceremony where we honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. All active-duty military members and veterans will receive two complimentary tickets, and the evening will conclude with a postgame fireworks show.

June 13 - Cancer Awareness Night: The South Bend Cubs join Beacon Health System as they stand up to cancer and support research to end cancer in our lifetime. Players will wear special purple jerseys that will be auctioned before the game.

June 27 - Post-Game Fireworks

July 18 - Harry Potter Night: Purchase an exclusive Harry Potter ticket package to show off your Hogwarts™ house pride with a co-branded scarf. Plus, the South Bend Cubs will wear exclusive Harry Potter 25th Anniversary jerseys that will be auctioned off. Click here to purchase your ticket package.

July 25 - Latino Heritage Night as the South Bend Cubs take the field as Los Cabritos Maldichos

August 8 - SpongeBob SquarePants Day: Meet your favorite porous pal & starfish with our exclusive ticket package that includes a co-branded floppy hat and a VIP meet and greet with SpongeBob and Patrick! Plus, the South Bend Cubs will wear exclusive SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys that will be auctioned off. Click here to purchase your ticket package.

August 22 - Zooperstars! Appearance

September 5 - Fan Appreciation Night, highlighted by post-game fireworks and Spin to Win RETURNING IN 2026

Popular promotions from the past return to Four Winds Field to spice up your Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays!

April 29, May 6, & May 27 - Education Days: Morning baseball returns for three games, first pitch scheduled for 11:05 a.m.

June 24 - Princess Night: Step into a magical storybook evening, where your princes and princesses can experience a fairy-tale night. Purchase our Royal Ticket Package that will feature an exclusive meet and greet with our princesses, enchanting photo opportunities, themed activities and a regal menu fitting of a king or queen. Click here to purchase the Princess Night Ticket package.

July 22 - Camp Day presented by CareSource: A weekday afternoon baseball game, welcoming area summer camps.

August 6 - National IPA Day: This hop-forward specialty ticket package includes game ticket, a South Bend Cubs beer bat, a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet, a 2-oz tasting sample of each featured beer, and one complimentary drink ticket to redeem at the rooftop bar. Click here to purchase the Beer Tasting ticket package.

August 20 - Pro Wrestling Night II: Meet the WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce as part of our VIP meet and greet package. Adding to the excitement, Revolution Championship Wrestling returns with action-packed matches both before and after the game. Click here to purchase the VIP Meet & Greet package.

September 3 - International Cabernet Day: Raise a glass with this exclusive ticket package that includes a game ticket, commemorative South Bend Cubs wine glass, access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet, 2-oz samples of each featured wine, and one complimentary drink ticket to redeem at the rooftop bar. Click here to purchase the wine tasting package. GIVEAWAY SCHEDULE

April 3 - 2026 Magnet Schedule (first 1,000 fans)

April 4 - 2026 Magnet Schedule (first 1,000 fans)

April 5 - Easter Basket, presented by Once Upon a Child (first 750 kids 12 and under)

April 15 - South Bend Cubs Hat, presented by Four Winds Casinos (first 1,000 adults 18+)

April 16 - South Bend Cubs fleece blanket, presented by Pyrotecnico (first 1,000 fans)

May 3 - Cade Horton Bobblehead, presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans)

May 10 - Mother's Day giveaway, details coming soon

May 31 - Daniel Palencia Bobblehead, presented by 1st Source Bank (first 1,000 fans)

June 14 - Soccer Ball giveaway, presented by Toyota (first 1,000 fans)

June 24 - South Bend Cubs t-shirt presented by South Bend Medical Foundation (first 1,000 fans)

June 28 - Stu D. Baker Bobblehead presented by Surf Internet (first 1,000 fans)

July 19 - Owen Caissie Bobblehead, presented by Legacy Heating and Air (first 1,000 fans)

July 26 - Christmas Ornament, presented by The Salvation Army (first 1,000 fans)

August 5 - Moisés Ballesteros Bobblehead, presented by the South Bend International Airport (first 1,000 fans)

August 10 - Details coming soon

August 19 - South Bend Cubs t-shirt presented by Bacardi (first 1,000 adults 18+)

August 23 - South Bend Cubs backpack, presented by CareSource (first 1,000 kids 12 and under)

September 6 - Jersey Cooler Bag, presented by Bethel University (first 1,000 fans) Additional Promotions

April 5 - Easter Celebration: Celebrate Easter with the South Bend Cubs! Kids 12 and under receive an Easter basket and can participate in a pre-game Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Once Upon a Child. Plus, be one of the first to enjoy the brand-new Pepsi Stadium Club as part of our Easter Picnic ticket package. Click here to purchase the brunch package.

April 19 - All-American Girls Professional Baseball League Day: Join the South Bend Cubs as we celebrate the trailblazers of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, presented by The History Museum.

May 5 - Taco & Margarita Fiesta: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special ticket package that includes and a two-hour all-you-can-eat taco fiesta buffet, plus five samples of our fan-favorite margarita flavors. Plus, the South Bend Cubs will become Los Cabritos Maldichos for this special 6:05 p.m. game. Click here to purchase the fiesta ticket package.

May 10 - Mother's Day Brunch: Treat Mom to an unforgettable experience in our newest premium group space-the 11/11 Club presented by Bacardi, located just beyond the left field foul pole. Enjoy a bistro style brunch buffet with specialty MOM-osas and cocktails available for purchase. Click here to purchase the brunch ticket package.

June 10 - Teacher Appreciation Night: All teachers, administrators, and school support staff receive two free tickets to the game and stick around for a special weekday post-game fireworks show celebrating the end of the school year! Weekly Promotional Schedule

Tail-Waggin' Tuesdays: Bring your dog to the ballpark to enjoy the game and White Claws are just $4. Dog owners must fill out a waiver prior to entry. QR codes are available at the gates.

Titan Tuesdays: Fans who wear IU or IUSB clothing or shows their Crimson Card at the box office receive a discount on their ticket. Tickets must be purchased at the box office, presented by Indiana University South Bend.

Silver Slugger Wednesdays: Fans that are 60 years old and above can purchase tickets at 50% off to every Wednesday home game and 15% off at the Cubs Den Team Store. Plus, earn rewards for games attended.

Thirsty Thursdays: Enjoy 16 oz. fountain sodas and 16 oz. domestic draft beer for just $3, presented by Bud Light, Pepsi, and 103.9 The Bear

Fantastic Friday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular fireworks show after the game, presented by 1st Source Bank, WNDU, U93, and powered by Pyrotecnico. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. every Friday.

Showcase Saturday: A night dedicated to a unique theme or special appearance, presented by Indiana 811, WSBT-TV and 103.9 The Bear.

Sunday Funday: Arrive early for a special autograph session with the South Bend Cubs players and play catch on the field before the game, presented by ABC57 & B100. Gates open at 12:30 p.m. every Sunday.







