Joey Chestnut Tour Stop Scheduled for Timber Rattlers Bratoberfest

Published on February 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Bratoberfest just got better! The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are one of several clubs on the Diamond Baseball Holdings roster welcoming competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut to their lineup of family-friendly ballpark experiences this season. Chestnut will make a stop at Neuroscience Group Field on Friday, August 28 to participate in a one-of-a-kind pre-game eating competition.

Fans will have a chance to meet - and possibly challenge - Chestnut before the game with a special ticket package during the Timber Rattlers celebration of bratwurst and German Culture in Wisconsin.

There is special ticket package for fans available at this link for $76. It includes a box seat ticket, admission to the Fox Club for the pre-game meet & greet with Joey Chestnut, and a voucher for one bratwurst that can be redeemed at any concession stand on the main concourse during the game.

Additionally, purchase of this Bratoberfest ticket will enter you into a drawing to participate in a pre-game eating competition featuring the Ultimate Bratoberfest Platter consisting of bratwurst, sauerkraut, cheese curds, and Bavarian pretzels against Joey Chestnut. If you are not selected to show off your skills, you will have a seat to watch the event. There are a limited number of packages that include the meet and greet and the pre-game eating competition.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers open the 2026 season at home against the Beloit Sky Carp on Thursday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40pm CDT.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2026 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







