Padres Spring Breakout Roster Released, 18 Former TinCaps on List

Published on March 5, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Major League Baseball and the San Diego Padres announced the organization's roster for their 2026 Spring Breakout game, set for Saturday, March 21 at 6:05 p.m. PST/9:05 p.m. EST against the Chicago Cubs.

Spring Breakout showcases baseball's future stars, as each Major League organization fields a team full of its top prospects to play an exhibition game against the top prospects from another organization. In total, 210 players who participated in the 2024 and 2025 iterations of the Spring Breakout have gone on to play in the Major Leagues.

Fans can get the chance to watch 18 former TinCaps on the Padres roster, including 12 who were a part of the 2025 squad.

The roster features 26 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects, including 2024 TinCap Ethan Salas (No. 2), and 2025 TinCaps Miguel Mendez (No. 3), Garrett Hawkins (No. 14), and Braedon Karpathios (No. 12). Names to possibly see in Fort Wayne in the future include Kash Mayfield (No. 4), Tucker Musgrove (No. 11), and more.

In 2025, RHP Isaiah Lowe, RHP Tyson Neighbors, RHP Eric Yost, C Lamar King Jr., SS Leo De Vries, 3B Rosman Verdugo, SS Brandon Butterworth, OF Jack Costello, OF Kai Roberts, and OF Braedon Karpathios all would go on to play in Fort Wayne after playing in the Spring Breakout event. Looking toward 2027, the Spring Breakout will change formats to two single-elimination tournaments with champions crowned in both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues.

Fans can tune in on Marquee, Padres.TV or with an MLB.TV subscription. Radio broadcast coverage can be found through 97.3 The Fan in San Diego and online on the Audacy app.

As for now, Padres prospects began minor league camp this week down at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. The Padres are set to announce the TinCaps break-camp roster in late-March as the TinCaps begin their season on Friday, April 3, at the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons. Opening Day at Parkview Field is Tuesday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m. with the 'Caps taking on the A's affiliated Lansing Lugnuts.

Season tickets for the 2026 Fort Wayne TinCaps season are available now. Packages are flexible for fans, with options including 12 games, 17 games, a half-season, a full season, and even more customization. The TinCaps will be at home for Mother's Day (May 10), Memorial Day Weekend (May 22-24), Father's Day (June 21), and the Fourth of July.







