TinCaps Return Pregame Concert Series, Presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Back by popular demand, the Fort Wayne TinCaps are again hosting The Pregame Concert Series presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment in 2026, featuring live music on Parkview Field's center field amphitheater before select Thirsty Thursday™ home games.

From mid-May through August, six local bands will entertain fans as the ballpark gates open at 6:05 p.m., leading up to first pitch an hour later. See lineup below.

"We are very excited to continue our Pregame Concert Series this season," said TinCaps Assistant Director of Marketing and Promotions Morgan Olson. "This series has been a great way to highlight local bands and add to our promotional nights and Thirty Thursdays!"

TinCaps Thirsty Thursdays™ presented by Mitchell's Downtown feature $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials.

Tickets for the highly anticipated 2026 TinCaps season are on sale now. Fans can lock in their seats through TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.

The full promotional schedule for the TinCaps includes more than 28 postgame fireworks nights, celebrity appearances, theme nights, bobbleheads, and more. Opening Day at Parkview Field is set for Tuesday, April 7 (6:35 p.m.) against the A's-affiliated Lansing Lugnuts. There's no extra cost to attend The Pregame Concert Series.

The Pregame Concert Series presented by Honeywell Arts & Entertainment

May 21: Wade's World

June 4: Todd Harold Band

June 18: OK Boomer Band

July 2: Sweetwater All-Stars

July 23: Party Boat Band

August 6: JacksonVibe

As for now, Padres prospects began minor league camp last week down at Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. The Padres are set to announce the TinCaps break-camp roster in late-March as the TinCaps begin their season on Friday, April 3, on the road at the Dodgers-affiliated Great Lakes Loons.







