And the 2026 Fan Food Vote Winner Is...

Published on March 10, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Comstock Park, MI - Tuesday - The West Michigan Whitecaps are thrilled to announce the winner of the 2026 Fan Food Vote: The Fried Pickle Quesadilla!

It's a unique spin to the classic quesadilla: perfectly fried pickle chips piled high and folded into a golden-brown flour tortilla, surrounded by ooey-gooey, melted pepper jack cheese with a side of ranch for dipping!

"I was inspired to create this dish because I love fried pickles. If a restaurant sells them, I am ordering them," said Liz Emery, a children's librarian from Grand Haven who submitted the Fried Pickle Quesadilla. "I was trying to think of a way to combine the pickles with cheese and landed on the quesadilla, which is another favorite food of mine."

The Fried Pickle Quesadilla will be available starting Opening Night at the Quesadilla Cart on the concourse behind home plate. Additional new food items for the 2026 season are set to be revealed on Wednesday, March 18th.

The Whitecaps host their home opener on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, at 6:35pm. Tickets are on sale now at whitecapsbaseball.com or by calling the ticket department at 616-784-4131.







