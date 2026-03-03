Killswitch Engage Headline Full Metal Sunday Concert at Four Winds Field on June 7

Published on March 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - Killswitch Engage - Jesse Leach, vocals; Adam Dutkiewicz, guitar; Joel Stroetzel, guitar; Mike D'Antonio, bass; and Justin Foley, drums - will return to the road this summer on a headline run of the U.S. It marks the band's first U.S. tour since last year's Summer of Loud run.

As announced on Real Rock 103.9 FM's Jason Lee & Kluck Show, the tour rolls into South Bend, IN on Sunday, June 7 at Four Winds Field. Support will come from Machine Head, Iron Reagan, and Havok. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the music begins at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 6 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time and can be purchased by visiting the Four Winds Field Box Office, by calling (574) 235-9988 or online at FourWindsFieldEvents.com.

"I'm extremely excited to get back out on the road supporting our newest album This Consequence!," says Leach. "We are hitting major cities and bringing along with us an absolutely killer lineup with the legendary Robb Flynn and Machine Head, thrash masters Iron Reagan, and rounded out by the mighty Havok. This is a stacked and powerful crew of bands that will electrify and dominate wherever we roll up to... so LET'S GO!!!!!!"

Tickets start at just $44. There will be a 72-hour flash sale with 10% off all price levels if you purchase between Friday March 6 and Monday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m.

Price Levels (prices before ticket fee)

Upper-level seating bowl (assigned) - $44

Lower-level seating bowl (assigned) - $49

Field Level (General Admission) - $59

Field Level (Pit - front of stage) - $74

Field Level (VIP Pit) - $99 The field level VIP pit option includes the best view of the stage, plus access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet, and complimentary beer and wine for the entire event. Only 200 VIP Pit tickets will be available.

A limited number of outdoor suites are available. Call the South Bend Cubs Main Office at (574) 235-9988 or visit the Box Office at Four Winds Field to rent a suite. Tickets start at $54 per person with 12 tickets minimum purchase.

KsE's latest album THIS CONSEQUENCE is out now via Metal Blade. Get it here. The album arrived alongside a hugely successful Winter/Spring 2025 tour, yielded a Top 5 single with "I Believe," which peaked at No. 3, and landed the band on the covers of Revolver and Outburn. The album was another reminder of why KsE, who have earned several gold and platinum certifications alongside three Grammy nominations, remain one of the most enduring bands of the modern metal scene.

ABOUT KILLSWITCH ENGAGE:

Killswitch Engage first shook the structure of heavy music upon climbing out of snowy industrialized Western Massachusetts in 2000. A musical outlier, the band pioneered a union of thrashed-out European guitar pyrotechnics, East Coast hardcore spirit, onstage hijinks, and enlightened lyricism that set the pace for what the turn-of-the-century deemed heavy. 2002's Alive Or Just Breathing became avowed as a definitive album, being named among "The Top 100 Greatest Metal Albums of the Decade" by Decibel and celebrated by everyone from Metal Hammer to Revolver. Not only did they bust open the floodgates for dozens to follow, but they also garnered three GRAMMY® Award nominations in the category of "Best Metal Performance" in 2005, 2014, and 2019, respectively, a gold certification for The End of Heartache [2004], and a platinum certification for As Daylight Dies [2006]. The group landed three consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with Killswitch Engage [2009], Disarm The Descent [2013], and their career high best bow at #6 with Incarnate [2016]. The latter two releases, along with 2019's Atonement, would also both capture #1 on the Top Rock Albums and Top Hard Rock Albums charts. The band's total streams are nearing 3 billion to date, while they've remained consummate road warriors who've sold out countless headline tours and have shared stages with everyone from Iron Maiden to Slipknot to Slayer to My Chemical Romance to Mastodon to Parkway Drive, which is a testament to their ability to cross genres and appeal to all fans of hard rock. KsE have remained a featured attraction at every major North American and European festival through the years. The band is celebrating an astonishing, 25-year career as one of the most vital and genre-defining bands of the '00s and continues its incredible legacy.

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE ONLINE:

https://www.facebook.com/killswitchengage

https://x.com/kseofficial

http://www.killswitchengage.com/

https://www.instagram.com/killswitchengage/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/37394IP6uhnjIpsawpMu4l

https://www.youtube.com/user/killswitchengagetv







Midwest League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.