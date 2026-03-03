Giveaways and Theme Nights Highlight Lugnuts' 30th Anniversary Promo Schedule

Published on March 3, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Mich. - Where can you find celebrations of Backyard Baseball, Snoopy, the Detroit Lions, Barbie, Star Wars, Marvel superheroes, Harry Potter and Christmas? At Jackson® Field™ this summer, filling the promotional schedule for the 30th season of Lansing Lugnuts baseball.

"We are excited to open the ballpark for its 30th season!" said Lugnuts Director of Creative Services Terry Alapert. "There will be more live music, 10+ premium giveaways and new theme nights to celebrate this anniversary.

"This season will have something special for every Lugnuts fan to enjoy, with more giveaway, specialty jersey and promotion details to be announced soon."

Save the dates and arrive early: The Lugnuts will be giving away three bobbleheads (June 12, August 8, August 22); a Honolulu and blue Lugnuts football jersey (August 20); a Hawaiian shirt (Margaritaville Night, June 25); a cowboy hat (Gone Country Night, July 23); a nutcracker (Christmas in July, July 25); a stadium replica (August 6); and a Pablo Sanchez baseball cap (August 7).

The season dawns at 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, with the Crosstown Showdown: Lugnuts vs. Michigan State Spartans, with a limited edition Lugnuts/Spartans Jersey Giveaway presented by Delta Dental. Opening Day arrives Thursday, April 2, beginning a 66-game Midwest League slate that runs through Sunday, September 6.

The schedule features the return of beloved weekly promos:

* Tacos and Tallboys, every home Tuesday: $5 cervezas, $2 for two tacos

* Dog Days of Summer, select Wednesdays: bring your dog to the ballpark

* Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: every home Thursday, $3 domestic, $5 seltzer, $3 soft drinks

* Capital City Market Kids Day: every home Sunday, brimming with kids entertainment, including face-painting, balloon art, and Kids Run the Bases after the game

Friday and Saturday nights are reserved for 15 LAFCU Fireworks Spectaculars:

- May 15: Grand Slam School Night featuring the Zooperstars

- May 30: Yacht Rock Night

- June 12: Peanuts Night, with a Snoopy Bobblehead Giveaway

- June 13 Star Wars Night

- June 26: Lansing Olive Burgers

- June 27: Marvel Super Hero Night

- July 17: Faith and Family Night

- July 18: Lugnuts 30th Anniversary Celebration

- July 24: Sitcom Night

- July 25: Christmas in July, with a Luggie Nutcracker Giveaway

- August 7: Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame Night | Backyard Baseball Night, with a Pablo Sanchez Hat Giveaway

- August 8: Harry Potter Night, with a Leo De Vries Bobblehead Giveaway

- August 21: Barbie Night

- August 22: Fiesta Locos and Faith & Family Night, with a Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway

- September 5: Fan Appreciation Night

For further information, please visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.







Midwest League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.