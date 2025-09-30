Versant Announces Media Rights Agreement to Broadcast WNBA Games

STAMFORD, Conn. - VERSANT and the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced an 11-year media rights agreement for USA Network to present WNBA games - including the regular-season and portions of the Playoffs and WNBA Finals in select years - beginning with the 2026 season.

As part of the multi-year agreement which runs through 2036, USA Network will present at least 50 WNBA games annually, including coverage of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals games in select years beginning in 2026. The new agreement expands the game package that was to be distributed by USA Network under the WNBA's historic national media deals signed in 2024.

"We're incredibly proud to expand our multi-year partnership with the WNBA," said Matt Hong, President of Sports, VERSANT. "USA Network will be a destination for WNBA viewers all season long, as we showcase the star power across the league in our marquee Wednesday night doubleheaders and build toward the intensity of the WNBA Playoffs and WNBA Finals."

"Partnering with VERSANT and USA Network marks another significant milestone for the WNBA's continued growth," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "As demand for women's basketball continues to rise, partnerships like this expand the visibility and accessibility of our game. By establishing a weekly primetime destination for fans, this agreement will showcase the excitement of the WNBA to more households than ever before and further elevate the incredible athletes in this league."

USA Network's WNBA coverage will be anchored by Wednesday night doubleheaders featuring marquee matchups across the league. Each broadcast night will also include dedicated pre-game and post-game studio programming, establishing USA Network as a weekly destination for WNBA fans.

