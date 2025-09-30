WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert Issues Statement on Napheesa Collier's Comments

Published on September 30, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release







NEW YORK - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert issued the following statement on Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier's comments:

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."







