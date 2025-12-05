Grizzlies Gameday: December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen

Utah Grizzlies (8-9-2, 18 points, .474 point %) @ Allen Americans (7-7-3, 17 points, .500 point %)

Date: December 5, 2025 Venue: Credit Union of Texas Event Center Game Time: 9:30 am

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14309080-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-allen-americans

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. Credit Union of Texas Event Center. 6:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Friday's Matchup

It's the fifth of 6 straight games between the Grizzlies and Americans. These teams will meet ten times during the 2025-26 season. Utah is 41-35-12 all-time vs Allen. Utah has a power play goal in 10 of their last 13 games. Jack Ricketts has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in a current 5 game point streak. Neil Shea has a point in 9 of his last 10 games. Reed Lebster leads Utah with 9 goals and 3 game winning goals this season. Lebster has both of Utah's shorthanded goals this season. Utah is 6-4-1 on the road this season, outscoring opponents 34 to 31. That's not unusual for this league as road teams in the ECHL have a .518 winning percentage and a .623 point percentage this season. Utah is 4-2-1 on Fridays this season.

Games Vs Allen This Season

Utah is 1-3 vs Allen this season. Utah has taken 150 shots (37.5 per game) vs Allen. Jack Ricketts (2g, 2a) and Neil Shea (1g, 3a) each have 4 points vs Allen. Shea has 20 shots in 4 games vs Allen. Reed Lebster has 2 goals vs Allen.

November 26, 2025 - Allen 4 Utah 2 - Reed Lebster and Jack Ricketts each scored a goal for Utah. Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play. Allen got 1 goal and 1 assist from Colby McAuley and 2 assists from Sam Sedley. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen with 2:10 left in regulation. Allen outshot Utah 30 to 24. Kyle Keyser stopped 26 of 29 for Utah.

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Allen 4 Utah 2 - Connor Kelley scored his first pro goal 19 minutes into the first period. Christian Felton scored a second period power play goal. Harrison Blaisdell scored 2 goals. Utah was 1 for 5 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 3. Utah outshot Allen 34 to 15.

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Allen 2 Utah 3 - Colby Enns scored his first pro goal 9:34 into the second period. Griffin Ness added a second period goal. Reed Lebster scored the game winner 18:36 into the third period. Utah outshot Allen 42 to 22. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 2. Neil Shea had 1 assist and led Utah with 8 shots. Luke Manning had 1 assist and 6 shots on goal.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Utah 2 Allen 3 - Jack Ricketts and Neil Shea each scored a goal. Utah outshot Allen 47 to 25. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Hank Crone scored 3 goals for Allen. Kyle Keyser saved 22 of 25 for Utah. Allen goaltender David Tendeck stopped 45 of 47.

Friday - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Grizzlies Rookies Among League Leaders

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for the lead among rookies with 5 power play assists and is tied for 4th with 5 power play points.

Danny Dzhaniyev is second among rookies with 64 shots on goal. He is tied for 5th among league rookies with 14 points (5g, 9a).

Jack Ricketts is fourth among league rookies with 15 points (8g, 7a). Ricketts is tied for 2nd among rookies with 8 goals.

Player Notes

Maxim Barbashev has 2 assists in 3 games with Utah this season.

Danny Dzhaniyev is 2nd among league rookies with 64 shots. Dzhaniyev is tied for 5th among league rookies with 14 points (5g, 9a). He has a point in 7 of his last 9 games, 8 of his last 11. Dzhaniyev has 3 or more shots in 8 of his last 10 games. Dzhaniyev led Utah in November in assists (7) shots (39) and plus/minus (+3).

Colby Enns scored his first pro goal on November 29. Enns leads Utah defenseman in plus/minus (+2).

Christian Felton has 9 shots on goal in his last 3 games. Felton has 2 goals and 3 assists this season.

Christophe Fillion scored his first professional goal on November 22 at Tulsa. It turned out to be a game winner.

John Gelatt has 2 goals and 3 assists in 19 games this season.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Gratton has a point in 10 of 16 games this season. Gratton has 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November. Gratton missed the last 3 games.

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 power play assists and leads Utah defensemen with 9 assists. AHB has an assist in 3 of his last 6 games.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 9 goals. Lebster has both of Utah's shorthanded goals this season. Lebster leads Utah with 3 game winning goals.

Luke Manning was a +4 from November 7-21. Manning has 10 shots on goal in his last 2 games.

Griffin Ness has scored 3 goals in the last 2 Saturday games.

Jack Ricketts has 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last 7 games. Ricketts has a point in 7 of his last 8 games and a point in 5 straight. Ricketts had 4 points (1g, 3a) on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his first multiple point game of his pro career. Ricketts has 30 shots on goal in his last 9 games. Ricketts has a 19.0 shooting percentage (8 for 42). Ricketts leads Utah with 15 points (8g, 7a). Ricketts is 4th among league rookies in points.

Luc Salem has 4 assists in 18 games this season.

Neil Shea has a point in 9 of his last 10 games. Shea has a goal in 5 of his last 9 games with Utah. Shea has a point in 11 of 15 games this season.

Stepan Timofeyev has 8 points (3g, 5a) in his last 12 games.

Saige Weinstein scored his first professional point with an assist on November 22 at Tulsa. Weinstein is a +4 in his last 7 games.

Dylan Wells leads Utah with 4 wins this season.

Avery Winslow returned to the lineup on December 3 for the first time since October 24 as he was recovering from an upper body injury.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 10 of their last 13 games. Utah is 5-4-1 when scoring first and 5-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 5-4-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 6-4-1 on the road and are outscoring opponents 34 to 31 away from home. Utah has outscored opponents 20 to 18 in the second periods. Utah is 8-2-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 7 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Connor Kelley, Jack Ricketts). Utah is 7-2 when scoring 3 or more goals.

Recent Transactions

December 4 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser and defenseman Connor Kelley were each recalled to Colorado (AHL).

December 1 - Grizzlies released forward J.C. Campagna.

November 25 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Kabore Dunn.

November 25 - Neil Shea Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 22 - Grizzlies sign forward J.C. Campagna.

November 22 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was traded to the AHL's Hershey Bears for forward Luke Toporowski. Pyke has 3 goals and 4 assists in 13 games with Utah this season.

November 21 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein Reassigned to Utah.

November 18 - Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion. Defenseman Saige Weinstein was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 8-9-2

Home record: 2-5-1

Road record: 6-4-1

Win percentage: .474

Standings Points: 18

Last 10: 5-4-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 2.84 (17th) Goals for: 54

Goals against per game: 3.05 (16th) Goals Against: 58

Shots per game: 31.58 (6th) Total Shots: 600

Shots against per game: 30.16 (16th) Total Shots: 573

Power Play: 13 for 74 - 17.6 % (18th)

Penalty Kill: 48 for 60 - 80.0 % (Tied 19th)

Penalty Minutes: 189. 9.95 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 5-4-1.

Opponent Scores First: 3-5-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 3-2-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,672.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (9)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Tyler Gratton (9)

Points: Ricketts (15)

Plus/Minus: Danny Dzhaniyev (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (5)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (64)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (19.0 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (3)

Wins: Dylan Wells (4)

Save %: Keyser (.936)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.94)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea (1)

Assists: Maxim Barbashev, Danny Dzhaniyev, John Gelatt (1)

Points (2 or more): Ricketts (5) Shea (4)







