K-Wings Outlasted by Komets in Thanksgiving OT Clash

Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-9-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, grinded and battled with the Fort Wayne Komets (11-3-1-0) but lost in overtime on Thanksgiving at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 3-2.

The K-Wings got off to a quick start in the first period, as alternate captain Quinn Preston (3) stole the puck from the defensive zone blue line and scored an unassisted breakaway goal at the 2:21 mark.

Unfortunately, the Komets responded at the 14:47 mark, knotting the game up at one.

Rookie forward Antonio Venuto (4) then responded with a minute left in the first to restore the one-goal lead. On the play, Preston (11) recovered the puck in a neutral zone scrum and slid the puck to rookie Colson Gengenbach (2), who then rushed 2-on-1 with Venuto, and his right-circle shaded slot shot found the back of the net.

After a scoreless second period, Fort Wayne evened the score at two at the 7:18 mark of the third.

Fort Wayne scored the game-winner at the 5:09 mark of overtime.

Luke Pavicich (2-3-1-0) was fantastic in net, facing a career high 42 shots with 39 saves. Kalamazoo went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the contest.

