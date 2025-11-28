K-Wings Outlasted by Komets in Thanksgiving OT Clash
Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
FORT WAYNE, IN - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-9-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, grinded and battled with the Fort Wayne Komets (11-3-1-0) but lost in overtime on Thanksgiving at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 3-2.
The K-Wings got off to a quick start in the first period, as alternate captain Quinn Preston (3) stole the puck from the defensive zone blue line and scored an unassisted breakaway goal at the 2:21 mark.
Unfortunately, the Komets responded at the 14:47 mark, knotting the game up at one.
Rookie forward Antonio Venuto (4) then responded with a minute left in the first to restore the one-goal lead. On the play, Preston (11) recovered the puck in a neutral zone scrum and slid the puck to rookie Colson Gengenbach (2), who then rushed 2-on-1 with Venuto, and his right-circle shaded slot shot found the back of the net.
After a scoreless second period, Fort Wayne evened the score at two at the 7:18 mark of the third.
Fort Wayne scored the game-winner at the 5:09 mark of overtime.
Luke Pavicich (2-3-1-0) was fantastic in net, facing a career high 42 shots with 39 saves. Kalamazoo went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill in the contest.
Kalamazoo heads home for Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Cincinnati Cyclones, presented by Bronson, on Friday, November 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST! Bring a new or gently used plush toy to throw on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal, with all donations going to local charities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans get a limited-edition K-Wings goalie oven mitt! And don't forget, it's also $3 Friday, enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!
Join us for the first 269 Night and Winning Weekday of the 2025-26 season on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. EST! If the K-Wings beat Bloomington, you win a free ticket to our next midweek game! Plus, it's a party all about the 269 with $2 Beers, $6 Wing Baskets, and $9 tickets (*Tickets $11 if purchased Gameday).
