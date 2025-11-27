Étienne Morin Returns to the Rush

Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Thursday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, defenseman Étienne Morin has been assigned to the Rush by the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Morin, 20, was first assigned to the Rush on November 6th. He saw his first two games of ECHL action on November 7th and 8th, then was recalled to Calgary the following week.

At the AHL level, Morin has skated in six games with the Wranglers in his rookie season.

The 6-foot left-shot defenseman was selected by the Flames in the second round, 48th overall, of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Morin is currently on an NHL entry-level contract.

A two-way defenseman, Morin put up 20 points in 19 playoff games with the QMJHL's Moncton Wildcats last year. He totaled 55 goals and 212 points across 251 junior games.

The Rapid City Rush battle the Idaho Steelheads in a three-game rivalry series on November 26th, 28th, and 29th! Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from November 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.