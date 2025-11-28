ECHL Transactions - November 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 27, 2025:

Fort Wayne:

Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve

Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve

Iowa:

Add Liam Coughlin, F Claimed off Waivers from Jacksonville

Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild

Delete Jack O'Brien, F Loaned to Iowa Wild

Kalamazoo:

Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Todd Skirving, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Hunter Strand, F Placed on Reserve

Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Zach Okabe, F Placed on Reserve

Rapid City:

Add Étienne Morin, D Assigned from Calgary Wranglers by Calgary Flames

Add Arvils Bergmanis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Vinnie Purpura, G Transferred to IR 14 Day

Add Artyom Guryev, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Wichita:

Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda

Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve







