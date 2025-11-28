ECHL Transactions - November 27
Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 27, 2025:
Fort Wayne:
Delete Josh Groll, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Tyler Inamoto, D Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Delete Ian Pierce, D Placed on Reserve
Add Nick Deakin-Poot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Jordan, F Placed on Reserve
Iowa:
Add Liam Coughlin, F Claimed off Waivers from Jacksonville
Delete William Rousseau, G Recalled by Iowa Wild
Delete Jack O'Brien, F Loaned to Iowa Wild
Kalamazoo:
Delete Spencer Kennedy, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Todd Skirving, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Hunter Strand, F Placed on Reserve
Add Colson Gengenbach, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Zach Okabe, F Placed on Reserve
Rapid City:
Add Étienne Morin, D Assigned from Calgary Wranglers by Calgary Flames
Add Arvils Bergmanis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Mitchell Smith, D Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Liam Devlin, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Sawyer Boulton, F Assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Vinnie Purpura, G Transferred to IR 14 Day
Add Artyom Guryev, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Page, D Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Carter Gylander, G Recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Wichita:
Delete Lucas Vanroboys, F Recalled by San Jose Barracuda
Add Tian Rask, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nico Somerville, D Placed on Reserve
