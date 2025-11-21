ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced that Tahoe's Mike O'Leary has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #187, Savannah at Tahoe, on Nov. 20.
O'Leary is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 8:24 of the third period.
O'Leary will miss Tahoe's games vs. Savannah on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025
