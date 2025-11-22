Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 22nd - Game 15/72

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-3-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a four-game series against the Wheeling Nailers (10-3-0-0, 20 pts) on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

During the November 22nd home game, fans can enjoy a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players. Fans must bring their own skates and drop them off at the information desk in sec 101 prior to the game.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 15 of the regular season having earned a point in five of their previous six games (4-1-1) and 11 of their 14 games overall with a record of 9-3-2-0 for 20 points. Before defeating the Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday, November 21st, 4-1, the Royals fell to the Nailers on Tuesday, November 18th, 2-0, after defeating Wheeling on Sunday, November 16th, 3-2, taking four of a possible six points overall. The Royals have won three of their last four games with a 3-2-0 home record overall.

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (15) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season at 10-3-0-0 for 20 points and victories in 10 of their last 13 games played, but two of their three losses at the hands of the Royals. Prior to falling to the Royals on Friday and defeating the Royals on Tuesday, Wheeling had their eight-game win streak snapped by Reading in the four-game set opener, 3-2. Prior to the loss to the Royals, the Nailers swept the Maine Mariners in Friday (5-1 W) and Saturday (4-1 W) games at WesBanco Arena.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (10-3-0), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in assists (8) and points (13) while tying with Mike Posma and Max Graham for the lead among all Nailers in goals (5).

