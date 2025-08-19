Austin Spurs Name Jacob Chance Head Coach

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced Jacob Chance as the team's new head coach, making him the 11th head coach in franchise history.

Chance joins Austin after two seasons as an assistant coach with Melbourne United in the National Basketball League (NBL), helping guide the team to playoff appearances in both seasons.

A native of Perth, Western Australia, Chance began his coaching career in 2015 as a video and development coach with the Perth Wildcats, eventually becoming an assistant coach in 2019. During his time with the club, he was part of four NBL championships (2016, 2017, 2019, 2020). In 2019, he also coached at the youth level, leading the U16 WA Metro State Team at the 2019 National Championships. He served as head coach of the Hawke's Bay Hawks (NZNBL) in 2021 before spending two seasons (2021-23) as associate head coach for the Tasmania JackJumpers, helping guide the expansion team to back-to-back postseason appearances, including a Grand Final berth in 2022.

In November 2024, he was named interim head coach for the Australian National Team during the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifying Tournament, leading the Boomers to an undefeated record with wins over Thailand, South Korea, and Indonesia. He has held multiple roles with the national team, serving as head of video and analytics for the Boomers since 2022, and was part of the coaching staff for the 2023 FIBA World Cup and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Chance replaces 2024-25 NBA G League Coach of the Year Scott King who joined the San Antonio Spurs bench. Austin has also had two former head coaches go on to lead NBA teams: Quin Snyder, the 2008-09 G League Coach of the Year (2007-09), and Taylor Jenkins (2012-13).







