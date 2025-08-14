Spurs Announce Fourth Annual I-35 Series Games in Austin

Published on August 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - In addition to the full schedule release, the San Antonio Spurs today announced details for their fourth annual I-35 Series, which will feature home games at Moody Center in February during the annual Rodeo Road Trip for the second straight season, breaking up an eight-game stretch away from Texas. The I-35 Series will tip-off when the Spurs host the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. marking the second straight year the Spurs will face Phoenix in Austin. The Silver and Black will then face former Spur DeMar DeRozan and the Sacramento Kings for their first visit to Austin in the second game of the series on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

"The I-35 Series has become a signature fixture in Austin's vibrant sports and entertainment calendar," said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth and Deputy General Counsel for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. "We're proud to see this game evolve into more than just basketball - it's about bringing people together through world-class competition, community impact, and shared experiences that reflect the energy and diversity of this region. We're excited to continue building on this tradition at Moody Center and deepening our connection with fans across the I-35 corridor and throughout this entire region."

The Spurs have set a new Moody Center attendance record every single year since their inaugural I-35 Series. The current record was set against the Suns on Feb. 15, 2025, with 16,246 fans showing up that night to cheer on their Spurs with a win over Phoenix, 120-109. The Silver and Black are now 3-3 in their six games hosted in Austin over three seasons and have welcomed more than 96,000 fans.

Additional details and fan-facing programming for the 2025-26 I-35 Series will be announced at a later date.

The San Antonio Spurs open their 82-game regular season schedule in Dallas, facing the Mavericks on Oct. 22 on ESPN, one of 22 national TV broadcasts the Spurs will enjoy during the 2025-26 campaign. The Spurs full schedule can be found at Spurs.com/Schedule.







