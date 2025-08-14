Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Open Tryouts

Published on August 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, will host open tryouts ahead of the 2025-26 NBA G League season. The tryouts will be held on Saturday, September 20th at MSA Woodland. Members of the Nuggets coaching and personnel staff will be present to structure the tryout and evaluate each player.

GRAND RAPIDS GOLD TRYOUT - Grand Rapids, MI

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time:

Registration - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT

Open Tryouts - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. EDT

Location: MSA Woodland (2100 28th Street SE Grand Rapids, MI 49508)

Cost: $150

Local player tryouts are a unique feature in the NBA G League. Players participate for an invitation to the Grand Rapids Gold's training camp in October. Up to four players are invited.

Players who wish to attend must meet all NBA G League player requirements and complete all steps of the registration process located HERE prior to arriving at their tryout. All completed forms must be received by the Gold by September 19.

A non-refundable pre-registration fee of $150 must be paid in order to attend.

