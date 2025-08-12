Austin Spurs to Hold Local Player Tryouts September 13

August 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they will hold local player tryouts on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Premier Athletic Complex (8220 183A Toll Road, Leander, TX 78641). Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., and tryouts will take place from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Participants will take part in a series of skill-based drills and scrimmage sessions led by Austin's coaching staff. The day is designed to evaluate each player's skill level, conditioning, and overall readiness for professional play. Members of the Spurs basketball operations team will be on site to observe. Up to three players from the tryout may be invited to Austin's training camp. Since 2013, 14 players from local tryouts have made the team's opening night roster.

Last year's tryout class included Osayi Osifo and Parker Van Dyke. Osifo appeared in 34 games (17 starts), averaging 6.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 21.6 minutes. Van Dyke played in 17 games, averaging 3.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 7.5 minutes. Most recently, Osifo competed in the NBA 2K26 Summer League with the San Antonio Spurs.

Information on registration and required documentation is available here. Payment of $200 is due on the day of the tryout and can be made by cash or card.

