Memphis Hustle Open Registration for Hustle Cubs Reading Club

August 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, opened registration today for the fifth annual Hustle Cubs Reading Club program. Teachers and students are encouraged to register at memphishustle.com/hustle-reading-cubs by Friday, Aug. 22, to be eligible for the program.

Hustle Cubs Reading Club is a program to encourage students to read 20 minutes each day for six weeks, excluding weekends, totaling 600 minutes, starting Monday, Sept. 15, through Monday, Oct. 27.

New this year, the three students who read the most minutes each week will be rewarded with a Hustle Prize Pack. Each student who successfully completes the program will receive one (1) complimentary ticket* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2025-26 season. Additionally, teachers who have at least 50 percent of registered Hustle Cubs Reading Club students complete the 600-minute challenge will receive two (2) complimentary tickets* to a Memphis Hustle home game during the 2025-26 season. The school with the most students who complete the program will receive a Hustle Pep Rally. *Excludes Education Day games

Grades K-8 are eligible for the Hustle Cubs Reading Club, but all grades are encouraged to reach the 600-minute reading goal.

