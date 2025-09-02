Austin Spurs Announce 20th Anniversary Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced the team's 2025-26 season schedule, which will be split into two parts: a 14-game Tip-Off Tournament followed by a 36-game regular season. The 2025-26 campaign also marks the Austin Spurs 20 th anniversary season, presented by SWBC.

The season begins with the Tip-Off Tournament, which starts on Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. Teams will be placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase in Orlando, Florida.

Austin opens the tournament on the road against the Birmingham Squadron on Nov. 7 before hosting Birmingham on Sunday, Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The schedule includes a six-game November homestand featuring the Osceola Magic (Nov. 19-20), the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on (Nov. 23-24), and the Oklahoma City Blue (Nov. 28 and Nov. 30). Austin closes out the tournament on the road with back-to-backs against the Mexico City Capitanes (Dec. 8 and Dec. 10) and the Texas Legends (Dec. 12-13).

Following the tournament, team records reset for the 36-game regular season. Austin tips off at home on New Year's Eve against the Santa Cruz Warriors at 6 p.m. at home. The Spurs will host back-to-backs against the South Bay Lakers (Jan. 9-10), Capital City Go-Go (Jan. 22-23), and a game with the defending NBA G League champion Stockton Kings on Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

On Feb. 4, the Spurs will host a doubleheader at the Frost Bank Center, with Austin facing Texas at 10:30 a.m. and the San Antonio Spurs meeting the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:30 p.m. March features six Austin home contests, including games against the Memphis Hustle (March 1), Texas (March 12), Stockton (March 15), and the Rip City Remix (March 25 and 27). Austin's final home and regular-season game is set for March 28 against Mexico City at 6:30 p.m.

At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.

Austin's promotional and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date, and single-game tickets will go on sale later this month.

SPECIAL TICKET OFFERS AND PRICING

Fans looking to lock in their seats for the upcoming season and save can do so by purchasing a ticket membership. Membership package options include a 23-game full season plan, featuring every home game at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The 12-game Half Season package will include majority weekend games with guaranteed Opening Night. Also available is the Passport which provides fans with the ultimate flexibility to pick and choose your games throughout the season with no processing or service fees. Benefits of a ticket membership include guaranteed tickets at discounted pricing, flexibility with monthly payment plans, exclusive discounts on merchandise and more. To learn more about membership options, visit https://austin.gleague.nba.com/ticket-memberships.

Group tickets are available now at https://austin.gleague.nba.com/group-tickets, and groups of 10 or more can receive up to 35% off select games and access to special on-court fan experiences.

Individual suite rentals are available for purchase at https://austin.gleague.nba.com/suites-box-seats starting at $1,500 with your choice of exclusive fan experiences to complete your suite night.







