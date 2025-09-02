Grand Rapids Gold Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Grand Rapids Gold News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced their full 2025-26 season schedule. The Gold will open the season at home on Friday, November 7 at 7 p.m. ET when they host the Noblesville Boom at Van Andel Arena.
The 2025-26 season marks the Gold's fourth season at Van Andel Arena, fifth season as Denver's affiliate, and the first season under head coach Ryan Bowen.
"This year is all about building momentum both on the court with Coach Bowen leading the way, and off the court with the energy we're bringing to Van Andel Arena," said Steve Jbara, President of the Grand Rapids Gold. "We're looking forward to seeing our fans pack the arena and continue to create one of the best atmospheres in the G League."
The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season. All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.
The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.
Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026.
Details on the Gold's promotional schedule, including theme nights, special events, and giveaways, will be announced at a later date.
Stay up to date with all things Gold by following the team on social media @NBAGrandRapids on Twitter and Grand Rapids Gold on Instagram and Facebook.
