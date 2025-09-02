Texas Legends Announce 2025-2026 Season Schedule

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends, NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks, have unveiled their full 2025-26 season schedule, featuring 50 games packed with premier matchups, marquee theme nights, and new community events.

Before tipping off the season, the Legends will take the court for the 3rd Annual Thrivent HBCU Classic, held at Paul Quinn College on Saturday, November 1st. As part of PQC's Homecoming celebration, the Legends will face off against the Austin Spurs in a preseason matchup at 1:00pm - continuing the tradition as the only NBA-affiliated game played on an HBCU campus.

The Legends will officially open the 2025-26 season on the road, taking on the Osceola Magic on Friday, November 7th at 7pm. The team returns home the following week for its home opener on Tuesday, November 11th, as they host the Memphis Hustle at 7:00pm. In honor of Veterans Day, the game will feature Military Night presented by Swypit, celebrating local service members and veterans throughout the evening.

All 50 Legends games - home and away - will stream live via Urban Edge Network (UEN).

# Day Date Opponent Time (Local)

1 Fri 11/7/2025 at Osceola 7:00 PM

2 Sat 11/8/2025 at Osceola 7:00 PM

3 Tue 11/11/2025 Memphis 7:00 PM

4 Thu 11/13/2025 at Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

5 Sat 11/15/2025 at Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

6 Fri 11/21/2025 Oklahoma City 7:30 PM

7 Sat 11/22/2025 Oklahoma City 7:30 PM

8 Fri 11/28/2025 Mexico City 7:30 PM

9 Sat 11/29/2025 Mexico City 7:30 PM

10 Mon 12/1/2025 at Mexico City 8:00 PM

11 Sun 12/7/2025 at Birmingham 3:00 PM

12 Tue 12/9/2025 at Birmingham 7:00 PM

13 Fri 12/12/2025 Austin 7:30 PM

14 Sat 12/13/2025 Austin 7:30 PM

15 TBD TBD TBD TBD

16 TBD TBD TBD TBD

17 Sat 12/27/2025 at Noblesville 7:00 PM

18 Mon 12/29/2025 at Greensboro 7:00 PM

19 Wed 12/31/2025 at Greensboro 1:00 PM

20 Fri 1/2/2026 at Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

21 Sun 1/4/2026 at Mexico City 4:00 PM

22 Tue 1/6/2026 at Mexico City 8:00 PM

23 Fri 1/9/2026 Cleveland 7:30 PM

24 Sun 1/11/2026 Cleveland 3:30 PM

25 Wed 1/14/2026 at Memphis 7:00 PM

26 Mon 1/19/2026 Capital City 2:00 PM

27 Fri 1/23/2026 Valley 7:30 PM

28 Mon 1/26/2026 at Rip City 6:30 PM

29 Wed 1/28/2026 at Rip City 6:00 PM

30 Sat 1/31/2026 Sioux Falls 7:30 PM

31 Sun 2/1/2026 Sioux Falls 3:30 PM

32 Wed 2/4/2026 at Austin 10:30 AM

33 Fri 2/6/2026 Stockton 7:30 PM

34 Sat 2/7/2026 Stockton 7:30 PM

35 Thu 2/12/2026 Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

36 Fri 2/20/2026 South Bay 7:30 PM

37 Sat 2/21/2026 South Bay 7:30 PM

38 Sat 2/28/2026 Valley 7:30 PM

39 Tue 3/3/2026 at Memphis 7:00 PM

40 Sat 3/7/2026 at Oklahoma City 12:00 PM

41 Mon 3/9/2026 at Salt Lake City 10:30 AM

42 Tue 3/10/2026 at Salt Lake City 6:00 PM

43 Thu 3/12/2026 at Austin 7:00 PM

44 Sat 3/14/2026 San Diego 7:30 PM

45 Mon 3/16/2026 San Diego 7:00 PM

46 Tue 3/17/2026 Rio Grande Valley 7:00 PM

47 Fri 3/20/2026 Iowa 7:30 PM

48 Sun 3/22/2026 Iowa 3:30 PM

49 Fri 3/27/2026 at Santa Cruz 7:00 PM

50 Sat 3/28/2026 at Santa Cruz 7:00 PM

Season Structure

The NBA G League schedule will continue to be divided into two parts: 14-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 36-game regular season.   All 31 NBA G League teams will compete in at least 50 games during the 2025-26 season.

 The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, Nov. 7 and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December.  For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other.  The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase.  Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

 Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase.  At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026. 







