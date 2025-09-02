Maine Celtics Announc 2025-26 Season Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Maine Celtics News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced their schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season.
The Celtics begin their quest for a third consecutive Eastern Conference Finals appearance on Friday, Nov. 7 at Greensboro. After two more road games, the Celtics return to the Portland Expo for their home opener against Long Island on Friday, Nov. 14, opening a four-game homestand with a 7:00 p.m. tipoff. Maine will play its standard 50-game schedule in 2025-26, including 24 home games all taking place at the Expo.
Like previous seasons, the 2025-26 NBA G League season will be split into two parts and include an in-season tournament. The Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season will consist of the first 14 games of the schedule. The competition features all 31 NBA G League teams, and culminates with a championship in December at the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase. Each team's record will then reset for the remaining 36-game slate, with the Regular Season portion of the schedule beginning at the Showcase. The Regular Season is followed by the traditional NBA G League Playoffs.
The Celtics will play 18 different NBA G League opponents this season. Maine will host its traditional New Year's Eve game, a 1:00 p.m. matinee on Dec. 31 vs. Noblesville. The Celtics have two separate five-game homestands - from Dec. 31 - Jan. 9 and from Jan. 23 - Feb. 1. Unlike last season, the Celtics' longest road trip is only four games, which occurs twice. Ten of the Celtics' 24 home games will be family-friendly matinees.
Season tickets are currently on sale now for the 2025-26 season. Mini plans and single game tickets will go on sale at a future date. For details, visit MaineCeltics.com/tickets.
