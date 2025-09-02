Skyforce Announces Complete 2025-26 Schedule

Published on September 2, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced its official schedule, presented by POET, for the 2025-26 NBA G League season.

The complete schedule includes the traditional slate of 50 games, featuring 24 home contests, 24 road matchups, and two neutral-site competitions. The G League will once again open with a 16-game Tip-Off Tournament, followed by a 34-game regular season in which records from the tournament will reset.

Tip-Off Tournament:

The Tip-Off Tournament, which marks the start of the 2025-26 season, begins on Friday, November 7, and culminates when a champion is crowned during the 2025 NBA G League Winter Showcase in December. For the Tip-Off Tournament, teams are placed into four regions to play 14 games exclusively against each other. The teams with the best winning percentage in each region, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentages regardless of region, will advance to compete for the Championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. Every team will play at least two games at the Winter Showcase.

The Skyforce opens the season on Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8, on the road against the Motor City Cruise in a back-to-back. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 PM CST at the Wayne State Fieldhouse in Detroit, MI both evenings. The home opener will be Wednesday, November 12 versus the Noblesville Boom at the Sanford Pentagon, with a 6:30 PM CST tip-off. Six of the first nine Tip-Off Tournament games will be played in Sioux Falls.

Regular Season Format:

Following the Tip-Off Tournament, team records will reset before the 36-game regular season, which begins at the Winter Showcase. At the conclusion of the regular season, for the first time the top eight teams in each conference will qualify for the NBA G League Playoffs, which conclude with the NBA G League Finals in April 2026. For this portion of the season, teams will be split into Eastern and Western Conferences, with 2025 playoff participation based solely on overall records from the combined Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. The top eight teams from each conference will advance to the playoffs (previously six), concluding in a traditional NBA G League Finals matchup to determine the league's champion.

For the Skyforce, the slate of regular season games tips off with a road back-to-back against the San Diego Clippers on December 27-28 (9:00 PM CST, 8:00 PM CST). The first home games of the regular season will be on December 31 against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST.

The Skyforce's longest home stand will be five games from January 23-February 1. Sioux Falls plays at home in 10-of-17 games before NBA All-Star break from late December to mid-February, highlighted by a two-game series with the Maine Celtics on Wednesday, February 4, at 6:30 PM CST, and Friday, February 6, at 7:00 PM CST

