Bandits Select 7 Players in 2025 NLL Draft

Published on September 7, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Bandits made seven picks in the 2025 NLL Draft on Saturday, led by the selection of goaltender Waukiigan Shognosh with the 14th-overall pick in the first round.

Shognosh went 15-8-0 with a 7.51 goals-against average last season for the Peterborough Lakers, earning Ontario Junior Lacrosse League goaltender of the year honors.

Buffalo's draft class also included the selections of former Junior Bandits players Jaden Kennedy (Round 4) and Liam Keane (Round 5).

Below is the Bandits' full draft class:

Round 1, Pick 14 - Waukiigan Shognosh, G

Round 2, Pick 21 - Coltrane Tyson, F

Round 2, Pick 32 - Jimmy Freehill, D

Round 3, Pick 39 - Carter Coffey, T

Round 4, Pick 51 - Jaden Kennedy, F

Round 5, Pick 74 - David Burr, F

Round 5, Pick 75 - Liam Keane, F







National Lacrosse League Stories from September 7, 2025

Bandits Select 7 Players in 2025 NLL Draft - Buffalo Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.