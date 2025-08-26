Bandits Fare Well at Jr. NLL Tournament

Published on August 25, 2025 under National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







The Buffalo Jr. Bandits had a highly successful weekend competing in the Jr. NLL Tournament in Oakville, Ontario, highlighted by a U15 Jr. NLL Championship win.

This marked the 11th year of the tournament, which includes three age divisions: U13, U15 and U17, each earning top-three finishes while coached by current Bandits players. The U15 team captured Buffalo's second Jr. NLL Championship, joining the U13 team from 2023.

Here are some highlights from each of the Jr. Bandits teams' weekends.

U13 Jr. Bandits - 3rd place

Coached by Chase Fraser and Zack Belter

Earned third-place finish with Morris John's overtime goal versus the Jr. Roughnecks.

Redmond Wolk led the team with 16 goals and 20 points, those 16 goals leading all U13 players in the tournament.

Goalie Weston Stewart recorded 70 saves and an .814 save percentage.

All-star selections: Redmond Wolk, Weston Stewart, Hunter Rotella, Snyder Pragle, Chris Schurr.

U15 Jr. Bandits - 1st place

Coached by Chris Cloutier and former Bandit Mike McNamara

Defeated the Jr. Rock 9-5 in championship game.

Goalie Bentley Cuthbertson was named Championship MVP and went 3-0 in the tournament.

The only U15 team to go undefeated (6-0) in the tournament.

Allowed U15 division-low 18 goals.

Caleb Boyle led the U15 division with 20 goals and 26 points.

Goalie Jackson Lowe went 3-0 with division-best .946 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.

All-star selections: Jackson Lowe, Braxton Sanchez, Rex Campbell, River Hallett, Alastair Clark.

U17 Jr. Bandits - 2nd place

Coached by Tehoka Nanticoke and Nico Capron

Lost to Jr. Rock in championship game; second place was the U17 Jr. Bandits' best finish in tournament history.

Hiram Watt scored the overtime winner in semifinals versus Jr. Black Bears, a 7-6 win.

Hihte Printup led the team with 13 goals and 19 points. Those 13 goals ranked second in the U17 division.

Goalie Rhys Reynolds posted an .811 save percentage, third best in the division.

All-star selections: Hihte Printup, Ben Mendes, Randon Greene, Kaysen John, Ryan Rizzo, Bryan Lansing.







National Lacrosse League Stories from August 25, 2025

Bandits Fare Well at Jr. NLL Tournament - Buffalo Bandits

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.