Mikaela Shiffrin Joins Denver NWSL Ownership Group

May 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver NWSL announced today that Mikaela Shiffrin, the most decorated alpine skier in history and a proud Coloradan, has joined the club's ownership group. Shiffrin becomes the latest high-profile investor in the National Women's Soccer League expansion team set to begin play in 2026.

With 101 World Cup victories, Shiffrin is a two-time Olympic Champion, eight-time World Champion, and five-time Overall World Cup champion. She is the only athlete to win in all six alpine disciplines, was named Time Magazine's 100 Most Influential People in 2023, and won the ESPY for Best Athlete in Women's Sports in that same year.

"I'm beyond thrilled to join the ownership group of Denver NWSL and support something so meaningful in the community I call home," said Shiffrin. "The sport culture in Colorado is rich and deep, and- most notably- the growth of women's sports is one of the most exciting movements in our culture today. I am very excited about the public-private partnerships with Denver, Centennial, and the Cherry Creek school district that will help deliver state-of-the-art facilities designed specifically for women. To be part of it, and to help bring professional women's soccer to Colorado, is not only an incredible investment opportunity- but it is both an honor and a joy. Shout out to the city of Denver- I'm so excited to support the home team!"

In addition to her legendary athletic career, Shiffrin is a committed advocate for climate action, mental health, and youth access to sport through the Share Winter Foundation. Additionally, she co-founded the Jeff Shiffrin Athlete Resiliency Fund, in memory of her father- providing need-based, direct-to-athlete stipends that help support all aspects of U.S. Ski & Snowboard athletes' sports careers.

"Mikaela's commitment to excellence, her global impact, and her deep Colorado roots make her a perfect addition to our ownership group," said Rob Cohen, controlling owner of Denver NWSL. "We're building a club with purpose, and having Mikaela's vision and voice in that journey will be invaluable."

Denver NWSL is Colorado's first professional women's soccer team. The club announced a 12,000-seat temporary stadium and state-of-the-art performance center in Centennial, Colo and has plans to build a permanent home in Denver's urban core. The club will begin play in the NWSL in 2026.

