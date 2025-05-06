Racing Louisville Signs Rookie Kalitta to New Deal

May 6, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC and rookie midfielder Avery Kalitta have agreed to terms on a new contract for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Kalitta previously signed with Racing Louisville as a short-term injury replacement player in March after joining the team as a non-roster invitee in the preseason. Kalitta has yet to see action for Racing but has made the game day squad twice, at Bay FC on March 22 and at Chicago Stars FC on March 30.

"We had Avery at Pro Day early in the year and were impressed with her during that time, and we have brought her back in on several occasions," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She did well and fit in nicely with the group. We are excited for her to join us full time as we continue to push her development. She is a great fit for us on and off the pitch."

A 21-year-old midfielder, Kalitta played 78 career games at Michigan, starting 63 times - including each of the final 60 games of her career. The Saline, Michigan, native scored one career goal and registered three assists during her time in maize and blue. Kalitta was named All-Big Ten third team in 2023 and the All-Big Ten freshman team in 2021.

"I'm beyond excited to join the team and get to work," Kalitta said. "The players and coaching staff have been fantastic throughout the process, and it means so much to join such a supportive team like Racing. This is a dream come true, and I can't wait to get started."

Kalitta becomes the sixth rookie to sign with Racing this season, joining Allie George, Ella Hase, Katie O'Kane, Sarah Weber and Maddy Anderson.

