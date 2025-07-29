San Diego Wave FC Signs French Midfielder Laurina Fazer
July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed French international midfielder Laurina Fazer through the 2027 season, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa.
Media assets of Laurina Fazer can be found here. "Laurina is a highly intelligent and composed midfielder who brings a high level of technical excellence," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She's played at the highest level in Europe with PSG, won major trophies, and shown real leadership as a captain for France's youth national teams. Her ability to read the game and progress play forward makes her an exciting addition to our group."
Fazer joins Wave FC after five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, where she signed her first professional contract at age 16 and made her Division 1 debut in November of 2020, where she added two assists. During her time with PSG, she helped the club win its first-ever Division 1 Féminine title in 2021 and lift the Coupe de France trophy in 2022 and 2024. Fazer was also named UNFP Young Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23).
Internationally, Fazer has featured for France at every youth level - U16, U17, U19, U20, and U23 - and notably captained the U-20 squad at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Fazer earned her first senior call-up in September 2022 at the age of 18 and made her debut on April 7, 2023, in a friendly against Colombia. Later that year, she was named to France's final 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she came on as a substitute against Panama on August 2, 2023.
Most recently, she wore the captain's armband for the U-23 France squad during the 2025 Sud Ladies Cup, where scored twice and added an assist in the final against Japan and was named Best Player of the competition, an honor she also earned in 2022.
Fazer will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave's 2025 roster.
Transaction: San Diego Wave FC signs midfielder Laurina Fazer on a multi-year contract through the 2027 season.
Name: Laurina Fazer
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-5
Date of Birth: October 13, 2003
Hometown: Argenteuil, France
Citizenship: France
Last Club: Paris Saint-Germain
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025
- Portland Thorns Acquire Additional International Slots in Trade with Seattle Reign FC - Portland Thorns FC
- Angel City Football Club Removes Veteran Defender Ali Riley from Season Ending Injury List - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Signs French Midfielder Laurina Fazer - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC and Midfielder Chardonnay Curran Agree to Mutually Terminate Contract - Chicago Stars FC
- Kansas City Current Re-Signs Defender Kayla Sharples Through 2027 with Option for 2028 - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Opens Upper Deck for Rivalry Showdown vs. Washington Spirit - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- NWSL Announces Appreciation Matches Honoring the 2025 Nominees for Lauren Holiday Impact Award, Presented by Nationwide - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego Wave FC Stories
- San Diego Wave FC Signs French Midfielder Laurina Fazer
- San Diego Wave FC Acquires Brazilian Forward Dudinha
- San Diego Wave FC Announces Time Change for Home Match against Houston Dash
- San Diego Wave FC Loan Defender Sintia Cabezas to Spanish Club
- Wave FC Players Make International Impact at UEFA Women's EUROs