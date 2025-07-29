San Diego Wave FC Signs French Midfielder Laurina Fazer

July 29, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC announced today that the Club has signed French international midfielder Laurina Fazer through the 2027 season, pending receipt of her P-1 Visa.

Media assets of Laurina Fazer can be found here. "Laurina is a highly intelligent and composed midfielder who brings a high level of technical excellence," said San Diego Wave FC Sporting Director and General Manager Camille Ashton. "She's played at the highest level in Europe with PSG, won major trophies, and shown real leadership as a captain for France's youth national teams. Her ability to read the game and progress play forward makes her an exciting addition to our group."

Fazer joins Wave FC after five seasons with Paris Saint-Germain, where she signed her first professional contract at age 16 and made her Division 1 debut in November of 2020, where she added two assists. During her time with PSG, she helped the club win its first-ever Division 1 Féminine title in 2021 and lift the Coupe de France trophy in 2022 and 2024. Fazer was also named UNFP Young Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23).

Internationally, Fazer has featured for France at every youth level - U16, U17, U19, U20, and U23 - and notably captained the U-20 squad at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. Fazer earned her first senior call-up in September 2022 at the age of 18 and made her debut on April 7, 2023, in a friendly against Colombia. Later that year, she was named to France's final 23-player roster for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she came on as a substitute against Panama on August 2, 2023.

Most recently, she wore the captain's armband for the U-23 France squad during the 2025 Sud Ladies Cup, where scored twice and added an assist in the final against Japan and was named Best Player of the competition, an honor she also earned in 2022.

Fazer will occupy an international roster slot on the Wave's 2025 roster.

Transaction:  San Diego Wave FC signs midfielder Laurina Fazer on a multi-year contract through the 2027 season.

Name:  Laurina Fazer

Position:  Midfielder

Height:  5-5

Date of Birth:  October 13, 2003

Hometown:  Argenteuil, France

Citizenship:  France

Last Club:  Paris Saint-Germain







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.