Hennessey Wins 500th

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets had another strong performance at the plate and held the Reno Aces scoreless over the final six innings, notching a 9-3 win Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field and giving manager Scott Hennessey his 500th career win. For the second straight game, Reno (7-16/43-55) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Comets (15-8/61-37) evened the score with a RBI single by CJ Alexander in the second inning and then went in front on a two-run double by Alex Freeland in the third inning. However, the Aces also scored twice in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 3-3. The Comets regained the lead with two runs in the fourth inning and plated two more runs in the fifth inning with a home run by Ryan Ward and RBI single by Noah Miller to go ahead, 7-3. Austin Gauthier doubled in another run in the seventh inning and tallied a RBI single in the ninth inning to extend the lead to 9-3. The Comets pitching staff held the Aces to no runs and one hit over the final six innings and retired the final 11 batters of the game.

Of Note: -After noticing 439 career wins over parts of seven seasons with Double-A Tulsa, OKC manager Scott Hennessey recorded the 500th win of his career with the Comets' 61st win of 2025.

-The Comets are now 5-0 on the current road trip following the All-Star Break. They have also set a new season high at 24 games above .500 with a 61-37 record and continue to own the best overall record in Triple-A.

-The Comets won a seventh straight road game, adding to a season high...OKC improved to 33-14 on the road this year, including 20-6 against the West Division.

-After totaling 13 runs and 17 hits Tuesday, the Comets added nine runs and 16 hits Wednesday, marking the second time this season the team recorded back-to-back games with at least 16 hits, joining May 31-June 1 at Las Vegas...Over the last four games, the Comets have 58 hits and have batted .363 (58x160), including 21-for-59 (.356) with runners in scoring position.

-Austin Gauthier tallied a game-high four hits, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI, marking his first four-hit game since July 12, 2022 with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga...Gauthier has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 11-for-29 (.379).

-Ryan Ward hit his PCL-leading 27th home run of the season and extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games -tied for the longest by a Comets player this season. During the streak, Ward is 21-for-49 (.429) with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI.

-Hunter Feduccia went 2-for-5 with a triple and two runs. He's started the current series 6-for-10 with two extra-base hits...It's the first time Feduccia has had back-to-back multi-hit games since June 19-20.

-CJ Alexander went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a walk and is now 5-for-9 with four RBI to begin the current series.

-For the second time in three games Noah Miller notched three hits, going 3-for-4 with a RBI and two runs. He's now 8-for-19 over the last four games.

-Justin Dean extended his current on-base streak to 16 consecutive games. He's hit safely in 14 of the 16 games, batting .329 (23x70) in that span.

-Blake Treinen continued his current Major League Rehab Assignment, retiring the side in order in the seventh inning. Treinen struck out two of the three batters while throwing only nine pitches (eight strikes) to complete the inning.

