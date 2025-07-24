Mondou Extends Hitting Streak in 5-2 Win Wednesday

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5-2 Wednesday night to win their third consecutive game. The Chihuahuas have won seven of their eight games against Sugar Land this year.

Chihuahuas starter Matt Waldron pitched five innings and allowed two runs and has allowed only four runs in 18 innings over his last three home starts. Right fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, his 34th double of the season, which leads all of professional baseball. Center fielder Brandon Lockridge had two hits and has reached base in all 17 Triple-A games he's played in this season.

Second baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-3 with a two-run, go-ahead single to advance his hitting streak to 22 games, the longest by a Chihuahuas player this season. Raul Brito pitched two shutout innings and picked up his first career Triple-A save. Omar Cruz also pitched two scoreless relief innings for the Chihuahuas.

Team Records: Sugar Land (50-46, 11-10), El Paso (52-46, 14-9)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander (5-0, 1.69) vs. El Paso LHP Wes Benjamin (3-6, 6.39). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.