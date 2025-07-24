Isotopes Ride Long Ball, Even Series with 8-3 Win Over Bees

July 24, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered an 8-3 loss on Wednesday night which evened the series at one game apiece as Salt Lake failed to score more than three runs for the sixth game in a row going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.

Albuquerque Isotopes 8, Salt Lake Bees 3

WP: Anthony Molina (3 - 5)

LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 6)

Game Summary

Caden Dana returned to the mound for Salt Lake for the first time since June 11, opening his outing with a leadoff walk to Zac Veen before retiring the next three batters in order. He issued another leadoff walk to begin the second but again worked around it, ending the inning with back-to-back strikeouts.

Albuquerque broke through in the third with back-to-back doubles to open the inning, as Zac Veen drove in Jose Torres with a shot to left-center to take the lead. With one out and two on, Endrys Briceno came on in relief and worked out of the jam, getting Keston Hiura to foul out before ending the inning with a strikeout.

Salt Lake tied the game in the bottom half as Scott Kingery reached on an error by the shortstop Torres and Gustavo Campero followed with a walk. Chad Stevens then came through with a single to right-center, driving in Kingery from second to make it 1-1.

The scoring continued in the fourth as both teams pushed across a run. Braxton Fulford came around to score for Albuquerque on a throwing error by Sebastian Rivero, while Salt Lake answered with Bryce Teodosio ripping a triple down the left field line and scoring on a wild pitch to tie the game once again.

The Isotopes caught fire in the sixth with a pair of home runs by Braxton Fulford and Jose Torres giving Albuquerque a 5-2 lead.

The Bees responded immediately as Niko Kavadas and Brandon Drury opened the inning with back-to-back singles, followed by a 10-pitch walk to Sebastian Rivero to load the bases with no outs. Bryce Teodosio, already with two hits on the night, brought in Kavadas from third despite grounding into a double play. Salt Lake reloaded the bases with consecutive walks, but Lucas Gilbreath escaped further trouble by striking out Scott Kingery to end the inning with just one run allowed.

Albuquerque extended its lead in the seventh as Aaron Schunk led off with a double to left, followed by Sam Hilliard launching a two-run homer to right--the Isotopes third long ball of the night to make it 7-3.

The Isotopes added one more for insurance in the ninth taking three walks including one with bases loaded that gave them an 8-3 advantage. Scott Kingery led off the ninth with a base knock for Salt Lake but three consecutive outs in play ended the ball game to even the series at 1-1.

Game Notes

Salt Lake moves to 37-60 on the year and goes to 1-6 over its last seven games going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and leaving 10 stranded on base.

The 8-3 result marked the sixth consecutive game that Salt Lake has scored three or less making it the longest stretch of games since 2017. They are 3-38 on the year when failing to score more than three runs and 14-46 when being outhit by its opponent.

Caden Dana made his return to the mound on Wednesday night for the first time since June 11 and went 2.1 innings throwing 52 pitches. Dana tossed a scoreless first two frames before allowing his only run in the third while giving up three hits and walked and struck out three apiece.

Brett Kerry covered the bulk of the game in relief, tossing five innings and allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits. It marked his fourth consecutive outing of five or more innings, each featuring at least six hits allowed and multiple home runs in three of the four.

Gustavo Campero went 2-for-4, notching his 12th multi-hit performance in just 34 games this season. He extended his hitting streak against Albuquerque to eight straight games, batting .438 with a 1.202 OPS during that stretch, along with four doubles, two triples, five RBIs, and four runs scored.

Bryce Teodosio returned to the Salt Lake lineup for the first time since April 12 after being reinstated from the injured list and didn't miss a beat, going 2-for-4 with a triple and a run scored. In nine games this season, Teodosio is batting .423 (11-for-26) with three doubles, two triples, and six runs scored.

Niko Kavadas recorded his 17th multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-5 with a run scored. He's hit safely and scored in two of his last three games and continues to lead the team with 55 runs scored.

Chad Stevens drove in the Bees first run of the game with an RBI single to right-center, finishing the night 1-for-5. It marked his second straight game with an RBI, and he extended his team-leading hit total to 89.

Matthew Lugo made the most of his pinch-hit appearance, going 1-for-1 with a walk and his 18th double of the season. He's having a stellar month of July, batting .333 with 11 RBIs, two doubles, and two home runs, while his 22 hits are tied for sixth-most in the PCL this month.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Albuquerque will square off on Pioneer Day, Thursday night, in game three of the series, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. MST. A fireworks show will follow the game.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 24, 2025

