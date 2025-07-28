Salt Lake Bees Series Recap vs Albuquerque 7/22-7/27

July 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Home Series #9

July 22-27

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Salt Lake 3, Albuquerque 0

WP: Dakota Hudson (5-6) LP: Karl Kauffmann (2 - 2) SV: Victor González (3)

The Salt Lake Bees earned a 3-0 shutout win over Albuquerque securing their fourth shutout of the season. They scored in the first inning without a hit, taking advantage of three walks and a hit-by-pitch. Dakota Hudson delivered five scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Niko Kavadas hit his Triple-A career-best 20th home run in the sixth to double the lead, and Gustavo Campero added an RBI triple in the seventh. The bullpen combined for four shutout innings, capped by Victor González's career-best third save.

Game 2 - Albuquerque 8, Salt Lake 3

WP: Anthony Molina (3 - 5) LP: Brett Kerry (3 - 6)

Caden Dana made his first start since June 11 for Salt Lake, working around early leadoff walks before exiting in the third after allowing back-to-back doubles. The Bees tied the game 1-1 in the bottom half, then traded runs with Albuquerque in the fourth. The Isotopes pulled ahead in the sixth with home runs from Braxton Fulford and Jose Torres, and extended the lead in the seventh on Sam Hilliard's two-run shot. Salt Lake had a chance to rally with the bases loaded in the sixth but managed just one run. Albuquerque added an insurance run in the ninth to secure an 8-3 win and even the series.

Game 3 - Albuquerque 8, Salt Lake 2

WP: Connor Van Scoyoc (5 - 3) LP: Sammy Peralta (2 - 2)

Albuquerque defeated Salt Lake 8-2 on Thursday night, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams traded early runs, but Salt Lake squandered multiple scoring chances, leaving the bases loaded twice in the first three innings. After a strong middle stretch from Bees starter Sammy Peralta, the Isotopes pulled ahead with a two-run fifth and continued their scoring over four straight innings. Braiden Ward led the way with a two-run double and a steal of home, while Salt Lake's offense stalled late, managing just one hit over the final three frames.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 8, Albuquerque 3

WP: Shaun Anderson (2 - 7) LP: Carson Palmquist (3 - 4) SV: Jared Southard (1)

Shaun Anderson delivered a strong outing for Salt Lake, tossing a quality start with seven innings of two-run ball. After being held hitless through four frames, the Bees' offense erupted in the fifth with home runs from Matthew Lugo and Tucker Flint to take the lead. Zach Humphreys added a two-run double in the sixth, and Salt Lake tacked on three more in the eighth behind five singles. Anderson and the bullpen held Albuquerque in check, with Jared Southard closing the door in the ninth to seal an 8-3 win.

Game 5 - Albuquerque 9, Salt Lake 7

WP: Matt Turner (1 - 0) LP: Luke Murphy (0 - 2) SV: Dugan Darnell (1)

The Salt Lake Bees fell 9-7 to the Albuquerque Isotopes in a back-and-forth battle Saturday night. The teams combined for 12 runs in the first three innings, with Salt Lake trailing 8-4 early. Niko Kavadas three runs on three hits and reached base five times, while the Bees bullpen kept the game close as Kenyon Yovan and Angel Felipe combined for 4.2 shutout innings combining for seven strikeouts. Salt Lake brought the winning run to the plate in the ninth, but Albuquerque held on striking out Chad Stevens and Tucker to secure the win.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 5, Albuquerque 3

WP: Victor Mederos (6 - 5) LP: Connor Van Scoyoc (5 - 4)

The Salt Lake Bees earned a 5-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Sunday behind a strong outing from Victor Mederos and a late offensive surge. Kyle Karros put Albuquerque ahead early with a solo homer in the second, but the Bees tied it in the third thanks to a Yolmer Sánchez RBI single. Mederos settled in to toss seven innings of one-run ball, and Salt Lake broke the tie in the seventh with a four-run inning capped by a Niko Kavadas two-run homer. Albuquerque rallied in the ninth to cut the deficit to two, but Dakota Hudson finished it off with a game-ending strikeout.

Notable Performers

Yolmer Sanchez - 7-for-22 (.318), 5 R, 3 RBI

Niko Kavadas - 7-for-23 (.304), 2 HR, 2B, 6 RBI, 4 R, 4 BB, 1.038 OPS

Brandon Drury - 6-for-19 (.316), 2B, 2 BB, .777 OPS

Matthew Lugo - 6-for-19, (.316), HR, 3 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 4 BB, 2 SB, 1.067 OPS

Gustavo Campero - 5-for-15 (.333), 3B, RBI, R, 4 BB, 4 SB, .941 OPS

Bryce Teodosio - 5-for-16 (.313), 3B, 2 R, RBI, SB, .438 SLG

Zach Humphreys - 4-for-9 (.444), 2 2B, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1.167 OPS

Victor Mederos - W, 7.0 IP, 6 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Shaun Anderson - W, 7.0 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Dakota Hudson - 2 G-1 GS, W, 6.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 6 BB, 6 K

Kenyon Yovan - 3 G, 5.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 K

Angel Felipe - 2 G, 2.2 IP, 3.38 ERA, H, R, 3 BB, 6 K

Victor Gonzalez - 2 G, 2.1 IP, 3.86 ERA, SV, 3 H, ER, BB, 5 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Oklahoma City Comets - Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark

Tuesday, July 29 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Wednesday July 30 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, July 31 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Friday, August 1 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Saturday, August 2 - 6:05 p.m. MST

Sunday, August 3 - 5:05 p.m. MST







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.