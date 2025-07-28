Dukes Retro Night, Abq Pro Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Jumbo Softee Baseball Giveaway & Two Fireworks Shows Highlight First Series of Two-Week Homestand

July 28, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin the first series of their only two-week homestand of the season tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats, affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, July 29 at 6:35 pm

Dollar Dog Night - Is a hot dog a sandwich? For just a buck a dog, you can enjoy America's favorite ballpark food at America's national pastime!

JustServe Food Drive (July 29-August 3) - Donate non-perishable food items benefitting The Lobo Food Pantry

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, July 30 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, July 31 at 6:35 pm

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, August 1 at 6:35 pm

Stand Up to Cancer Night - Join us as we help raise awareness for cancer research with our SU2C Placard Moment in the middle of the sixth inning

Jumbo Softee Baseball giveaway, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers (first 2,000 fans)

Post-Game Fireworks Show (weather permitting)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, August 2 at 6:35 pm

Dukes Retro Night - A blast from the past as the Isotopes wear throwback Dukes jerseys!

Albuquerque Professional Baseball Hall of Fame Pre-Game Induction Ceremony - Join us as we honor former Dukes' first baseman/outfielder and Isotopes' hitting coach Franklin Stubbs and Isotopes' catcher A.J. Ellis

Dukes merchandise will also be available for purchase on the concourse

Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by New Mexico Mutual (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, August 3 at 6:05 pm

Lunch Bag giveaway, courtesy of Smith's (first 2,000 fans)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







