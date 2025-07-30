River Cats Defeat Isotopes, 7-3

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The River Cats plated three runs in the third inning and never relinquished their lead, defeating the Isotopes 7-3 on Wednesday night.

Topes Scope: - Chase Dollander made his third Triple-A start and lasted 2.2 innings while allowing three hits and three runs. Dollander walked two batters and struck out four in a 57-pitch outing.

- Trevor McDonald tossed 5.2 innings of one-run ball for the River Cats, the fourth opposing starter in Albuquerque's last 11 games to work at least five frames with zero or one run allowed.

- The Isotopes have been held to three runs or fewer in 14 of their last 33 games, dating back to June 17 at Tacoma. It was the fourth instance in which they scored three or fewer runs against Sacramento this season, including all three contests of the opening series at Sutter Health Park.

- In each of Albuquerque's last three home series against Sacramento, the Isotopes won the opener before dropping the second contest. Overall, they are 10-5 in their last 15 games facing the River Cats at home.

- The Isotopes are 6-13 in the second game of a series this year, including 3-6 at home.

- Sterlin Thompson was 0-for-3, and has been held hitless in back-to-back contests for the first time since May 17 and May 20, against Tacoma and Reno.

- Sam Hilliard finished 2-for-4 with a double, his 17th multi-hit game of the campaign. Hilliard has three consecutive multi-hit performances for the first time since May 18-21, 2024 with Albuquerque.

- Aaron Schunk tallied two singles, extending his hit streak to 11 games. Schunk is 16-for-42 with three doubles, two triples, a homer and six RBI during the stretch. Additionally, Schunk has at least one knock in 18 of his last 19 games dating back to June 26 at Las Vegas, with just one hitless pinch-hit appearance mixed in.

- Schunk's 11-game hit streak is his longest since a 15-gamer from April 10-30, 2024, with the Isotopes.

- Zac Veen was 2-for-5, including an RBI triple to produce the Isotopes lone run. It was Veen's fifth contest with three or more hits (last: July 8 at Round Rock, 3-for-5). Veen is slashing .402/.461/.620 over his last 22 games with five doubles, three triples, three homers, 20 RBI and six stolen bases.

- Kyle Karros snapped his modest six-game hitting streak with an 0-for-4 evening. Karros was 10-for-25 with a home run and two RBI during the stretch. He has totaled just two extra-base hits in his first 40 at-bats at the Triple-A level.

- Veen is the fourth Isotopes player with at least five triples this season, joining Hilliard, Thompson and Schunk. All four are in the top 11 on the PCL leaderboard for three-baggers.

- Daniel Cope walked in a pinch-hit at-bat in the ninth inning, his first Triple-A action since Sept. 21, 2024. Cope became the 55th player to appear in a game for Albuquerque this season.

On Deck: The Isotopes face the River Cats again tomorrow at 6:35 pm. Albuquerque is undecided on a starting pitcher, and Kai-Wei Teng is slated to take the hill for Sacramento.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.