Almora Jr. Slugs Grand Slam as Aces Take Series Opener over Aviators

July 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Albert Almora Jr. was locked in Tuesday night, leading the Reno Aces (9-19, 46-57) to an 8-2 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators (11-17, 60-43), the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, in the series opener at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Almora Jr. turned in his best game since rejoining the Aces in late June, going 3-for-4 with a double and the biggest swing of the night-a grand slam in the second inning to give Reno an early, comfortable lead. The veteran outfielder opened the game with a leadoff double into right field, then followed it up with a blast to center in his next at-bat to plate four and stake the Aces to a five-run cushion. Since signing a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on June 26, the 31-year-old has been a force, slashing .344/.427/.556 with 10 extra-base hits and 17 RBI in 21 games.

Andy Weber stayed hot at the dish, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI. He opened the scoring in the first with an RBI single that brought home Almora Jr., then added an RBI double in the fourth to plate A.J. Vukovich. Weber has been a consistent contributor for Reno this season, hitting .302/.352/.452 with 18 extra-base hits and 24 RBI.

Rene Pinto added to the offensive outburst, launching his eighth home run of the season in the eighth inning. The backstop is swinging a hot bat, going 8-for-18 (.444) with a double, a homer, and six RBI over his last five games.

On the mound, Casey Kelly earned his second win of the season, holding the Aviators to two runs over five innings. The veteran righty walked four and struck out two, continuing a solid stretch in which he's allowed no more than three runs in six of his last seven outings.

Taylor Rashi closed the door with three scoreless innings out of the bullpen, earning his second save of the year. The right-hander has been a steady presence for Reno, posting a 3.98 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 27 walks over 54 1/3 innings.

The Aces will look to keep the momentum going in Wednesday's matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Albert Almora Jr: 3-for-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Andy Weber: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 2 RBI

Rene Pinto: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI

Casey Kelly: W (2), 5.0 IP, 2 ER, 4 BB, 2 K

Taylor Rashi: S (2), 3.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

