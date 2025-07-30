Peña Makes Major League Rehab Appearance in Sugar Land's Series Opener

SUGAR LAND, TX - Jeremy Peña and RHP Shawn Dubin each made Major League rehab appearances with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (12-13, 51-49) in their 8-5 series-opening defeat against the Tacoma Rainiers (20-8, 58-45) on Tuesday night at Constellation Field. Jesús Bastidas extended his hitting streak to 13 games, a new Sugar Land season high, going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk.

Tacoma took an early 3-0 lead with three runs in the top of the first inning, including a two-run homer from Harry Ford.

Sugar Land answered in the bottom of the first. After Jacob Hurtubise walked and stole second, Bastidas drove him in with a two-out RBI double to make it a 3-1 game.

RHP Tyler Ivey (L, 2-9) settled into the game as he struck the side in the second, including an inning-ending punchout to strand two runners. The right-hander then posted a scoreless top of the third with another punchout, but the Rainiers added to their lead with three runs in the fourth after loading the bases with nobody out.

Dubin made his first appearance with Sugar Land on Major League rehab in the top of the sixth and recorded two outs, including a strikeout. RHP Michael Knorr relived Dubin and recorded the final out of the frame but allowed an inherited run to score.

Peña was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth, and with two outs in the inning, Colin Barber cracked a two-run homer to right, whittling the Space Cowboys' deficit to 7-3.

Although Tacoma scored a run in the top of the seventh, Sugar Land cancelled it out with two runs in the bottom half. Hurtubise and Peña drew back-to-back walks with two outs, and in the ensuing at-bat, Logan Davidson drilled an RBI single to center. Later in the inning, Bastidas blistered an RBI base knock back up the middle, pulling the Space Cowboys within three, 8-5, as four-straight batters reached with two gone.

Sugar Land threatened in the eighth as Tommy Sacco Jr. and Kenedy Corona each singled, putting two on with two outs, but a failed bunt attempted retired the side. In the ninth, the Space Cowboys were held off the board, as they fell 8-5 on Tuesday night.

NOTABLE:

- Jeremy Peña reached base twice with a walk and a hit by pitch in his first game with the Space Cowboys on Major League rehab. Peña went 0-for-2 while scoring two runs as Sugar Land's designated hitter on Tuesday.

- Jesús Bastidas extended his on-base streak to 27 games, the longest from a Space Cowboys' batter in 2025, after going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk. Over his on-base streak, Bastidas has eight doubles, four homers, 25 RBI and 18 runs scored. Bastidas is currently on a 13-game hitting streak, the longest from a Space Cowboy this season, going 22-for-54 (.407) with six doubles, a homer, 12 RBI and eight runs scored. Bastidas' on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL.

- Shawn Dubin went 0.2 innings on Tuesday in his first relief appearance on Major League rehab with Sugar Land. Dubin struck out one batter and fired 13 of his 17 pitches for strikes. The right-hander topped out at 95.4 mph.

- Colin Barber belted his second home run of the season and first at home with a two-run blast in the sixth that went 367 feet.

- Tommy Sacco Jr. recorded his ninth multi-hit game with Sugar Land this season and first since May 15 against the Reno Aces.

- Jacob Hurtubise had his sixth multi-walk game of the season and first multi-walk game with Sugar Land on Tuesday.

The second game of Sugar Land's six-game against Tacoma begins Wednesday at 7:05 pm CT. RHP Cristian Javier continues his Major League rehab as he starts for Sugar Land opposite RHP Casey Lawrence.







