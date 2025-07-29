Sugar Land Welcomes Tacoma for Six-Game Homestand

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys head home for a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, from July 29 through August 3.

Tuesday, July 29 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land starts its six-game homestand with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Tuesday is also $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the game.

Wednesday, July 30 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 PM

Game two of Sugar Land's six-game homestand continues with Waggin' Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed. Fans are welcome to bring their furry friends to the park and sit in the Grassland area. Dogs do not require a ticket, but their owner will be required to sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs and their owners are welcome to take part in a Pregame Dog Parade on the field at 6:30 pm.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, July 31 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 PM

On Thursday, Sugar Land hosts Teacher Appreciation Night presented by Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union. Teachers receive a free lower bowl ticket and a discount on additional tickets purchased with proof of their teacher's email. Tickets can be claimed and additional tickets can be purchased here.

It's also another Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers available along with select domestic drafts and sodas until last call.

Friday, August 1 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 PM

The Space Cowboys kick off the first day of August with Augtoberfest presented by Karbach Brewing. Fans can purchase a ticket add on for $17 here which includes five beer tastings in the H-E-B Picnic Plaza from 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Featured beers include Warsteiner Oktoberfest, Eureka Heights Von Wolfhausen, St. Arnold Oktoberfest, Firestone Walker Oaktoberfest, Karbachtoberfest and others.

The first 2,000 fans will receive an Astros River Hat giveaway presented by Houston Methodist. Gates open at 5:30 pm for a 7:05 pm first pitch.

For this weekend's rivalry dog, the Space Cowboys will have a specialty Hot Honey Dog, which features an all-beef hot dog topped with smoked coleslaw and hot honey, available at the Gameday Grill behind the first-base line

Stick around after the game as it's another Fireworks Friday as the Space Cowboys light up the night with a Texas-sized fireworks display.

Saturday, August 2 vs. Tacoma @ 7:05 pm

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's six-game homestand will be 80s Night at Constellation Field with a postgame concert by Spazmatics. Concert admission is included with a game ticket and will begin at the Bud Light Ice House shortly after the game's conclusion.

Sunday, August 3 vs. Tacoma @ 6:35 pm

Sugar Land concludes its series against Tacoma with Orion's Birthday as the first 1,000 kids receive an Orion Lunch Box giveaway presented by Constellation. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Mascots from around Houston, including Orbit (Houston Astros), TORO (Houston Texans), Scratch (Houston SaberCats), Diesel (Houston Dynamo), Shasta and Sasha (University of Houston) and Howdy (Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo), along with a collection of fellow Minor League mascots, will be on hand to celebrate with the Space Cowboys cosmic mascot Orion!

Along with Orion's birthday, Sunday is also Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 5:30 pm to 5:50 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game this season, all kids can participate in Kids Run the Bases.

Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or Grassland ticket to redeem.







