Wall Homers in Chihuahuas Loss Tuesday

July 29, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 4-0 early Tuesday night at Dell Diamond and put the tying run on base in the late innings but lost to the Round Rock Express 4-3. It was the first game of El Paso's six-game road series against the Express.

Former Chihuahuas pitcher Carl Edwards Jr. struck out a season-high eight batters and allowed only two hits in six innings in the win. El Paso's runs came on a solo home run by Forrest Wall to begin the top of the fourth inning and two runs in an eight-batter seventh against Texas Rangers pitcher Josh Sborz, who allowed four hits and a walk in one inning in an MLB Injury Rehab appearance. Wall's home run extended his on-base streak to 26 games.

Chihuahuas center fielder Brandon Lockridge went 0-for-4 and didn't reach base for the first time in 20 Triple-A games this season. Omar Cruz and Bryan Hoeing both pitched scoreless relief appearances Tuesday, moving El Paso's bullpen scoreless streak to 15.1 innings.

Team Records: El Paso (54-48, 16-11), Round Rock (47-53, 13-12)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. Mountain Time at Dell Diamond. El Paso RHP Logan Gillaspie (0-1, 8.84) vs. Round Rock LHP Michael Plassmeyer (5-3, 5.49). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from July 29, 2025

