Harry Potter Night and Pack the Park Pink Highlight OKC Comets Home Series

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Comets will host their first-ever Harry Potter Night Friday and their annual Pack the Park Pink Night Saturday as part of a six-game home series against the Salt Lake Bees that starts tonight at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Harry Potter Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott will take place during Friday's 7:05 p.m. game. This night will feature plenty of magic and fun to help bring the popular book and movie series to life at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the first 1,000 fans will receive a pair of Harry Potter-themed socks. Comets players and coaches will take the field wearing Harry Potter-themed jerseys and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

On Saturday, the Comets will Pack the Park Pink with MidFirst Bank, as the Comets honor breast cancer survivors and bring awareness to this important issue. Players and coaches will wear specialty pink jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma and fireworks are scheduled to follow the game. Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of the cause.

Additionally, the launch of the OKC Comets' collaboration with Boom Town Creamery begins this week with the debut of Comets Crunch - a blue, white chocolate base with chocolate caramel cornflake clusters. The ice cream will be available for purchase at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark's Grab N Go section located along the third base concourse and will also be available at all Boom Town Creamery locations starting today through the end of September. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of Comets Crunch will benefit OK Kids Korral and RestoreOKC.

This week's six-game set between the Comets and Bees begins at 7:05 tonight with $2 Tuesday and the full home series includes the following special promotions:

Tonight (7:05 p.m.) - The six-game series begins with $2 Tuesday. All Tuesday Comets home games feature $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Select COOP Ale Works draft beer will also be available at a special rate of $3, including the new Comets Ale.

Thursday (7:05 p.m.) - On College Thursdays, students with an .edu email address receive special rates on tickets purchased here.

Thursday is also Joe Torre Safe at Home Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Torre is known for his 60-plus-year career in baseball as a player, broadcaster, executive and Hall of Fame manager. More than 20 years ago, Torre and his wife Ali founded Safe at Home to end the cycle of violence and abuse through education and to create a world where every young person feels safe, supported and empowered. This is the ninth year that Minor League Baseball is teaming up with Joe Torre Safe at Home to raise awareness, connect fans to resources and empower the next generation of leaders. Topps baseball card packs and Safe at Home Topps individual cards will be distributed to fans at the ballpark gates and an autographed Joe Torre baseball will be auctioned to benefit Joe Torre Safe at Home.

Friday (7:05 p.m.) - Harry Potter Night presented by Courtyard by Marriott will feature a fun night of magic throughout the ballpark. Friday Night Fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Braum's Friends and Family 4-Pack tickets are available for purchase for Friday night's game. The ticket packages start at $47 and include four Comets game tickets, four Comets hats and four Braum's restaurant vouchers that can be redeemed at any Oklahoma Braum's location.

The Comets will also toast to the 50th anniversary of Miller Lite Friday during the seventh inning stretch. A special ticket package for this night includes a Miller Lite seat cushion along with a Comets game ticket available for purchase here. Those ages 21 and older who purchase this special offer will be entered to win a Miller Lite prize pack, which includes a Miller Lite fire pit, Miller Lite/Comets LED sign and two Club level tickets to a 2025 Comets game.

Saturday (7:05 p.m.) - Pack the Park Pink presented by MidFirst Bank and postgame fireworks highlight this Saturday night matchup.

The game also falls on an All-You-Can-Eat Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. On these special nights, groups of 10 or more people can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC hat for the price of $27 per person. Please call (405) 218-2100 or email groups@okccomets.com to purchase tickets.

Sunday (6:05 p.m.) - The home series concludes with a Family Sunday, featuring an autograph session with select Comets players before the game and kids can run the bases after the game concludes.

To purchase Comets tickets, view the complete 2025 game and promotion schedule, or for additional information, please visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182.







