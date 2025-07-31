OKC Comets Game Notes - July 31, 2025

July 31, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees (12-17/41-62) at Oklahoma City Comets (17-12/63-41)

Game #105 of 150/Second Half #30 of 75/Home #54 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Shaun Anderson (2-7, 6.88) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (NR, -.--)

Thursday, July 31, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, SportsNet LA

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets aim to snap their three-game losing streak when they continue their series against the Salt Lake Bees at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Comets have lost four of the last five games after starting 6-0 following the All-Star Break.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets lost a third straight game as they were held to one run for the first time since May and allowed double-digit runs during a 10-1 loss to the Salt Lake Bees Wednesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Bees scored two runs in the second inning on a single by Sebastián Rivero and added three more runs in the fourth inning, including a two-run home run by Rivero, for a 5-0 advantage. The Comets got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning with their lone run of the night on a RBI double by Hunter Feduccia. Salt Lake went on to score five runs in the eighth inning, loading the bases before bringing in a run with a walk. Tucker Flint followed with the bases reloaded and hit a grand slam for a 10-1 Bees advantage.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero joins the Comets from High-A Great Lakes to make a spot start...Romero has made 16 appearances (six starts) with Great Lakes this season, going 4-3 with a 5.03 ERA over 62.2 innings pitched with 49 strikeouts and 21 walks over 62.2 innings. He last pitched for the Loons July 23 against Beloit, pitching the final 6.0 innings of the game, not allowing a run and earning the win with one hit allowed and five strikeouts, retiring 18 of 19 batters faced...His 62.2 IP are second-most on Great Lakes...Romero made four starts with Oklahoma City last season for his first career outings in Triple-A. Romero went 1-2 with a 9.17 ERA over 17.2 innings, allowing five homers with OKC. He earned his first Triple-A win June 23 against Albuquerque...He pitched at three levels of the Dodgers organization in 2024, also making 15 appearances (eight starts) with Great Lakes and six appearances (two starts) with Double-A Tulsa. Overall, he posted a 6-6 record and 4.24 ERA with 75 strikeouts against 38 walks...Romero is in his fifth professional season after signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2021 as a free agent out of Hermosillo, Mexico.

Against the Bees: 2025: 5-3 2024: 8-4 ¬âAll-time: 84-73 At OKC: 42-34

The Comets and Bees meet for their second and final series of the season as well as their lone series of 2025 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Oklahoma City traveled to the Bees' new home, The Ballpark at America First Square, April 22-27 with the Comets winning the series, 5-1. Three of the games were decided by one run, including both of the final two games of the set, which the Comets won...James Outman led OKC with 12 hits over the six games, while Alex Freeland picked up seven RBI and Ryan Ward hit three home runs...The Bees and OKC closed out the 2024 season against one another with the final series played by the Bees at their former home stadium Smith's Ballpark Sept. 17-22, 2024 with OKC winning, 4-2...Oklahoma City won the 2024 season series against the Bees, 8-4, marking OKC's eighth season series win in nine seasons against the Bees...OKC outscored the Bees, 75-46, in last season's series and hit 19 home runs over 12 games, while holding Salt Lake without a homer...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 45-28 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series.

Summer Dip: The Comets raced out of the All-Star Break with six straight wins - tied for the team's longest winning streak of the season - but has since lost four of the last five games, including three straight. During the three-game skid, the Comets have been outscored, 24-5. Tonight they look to avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season, set over the final four games leading into the All-Star Break July 10-13...The Comets still own the most wins in Triple-A this season with an overall record of 63-40, but have fallen to 17-12 in the second half and are now tied for third place in the second-half standings - 4.0 games behind league-leading Tacoma (21-8).

Home Less: Oklahoma City has lost a season-high six consecutive home games for the team's longest losing streak in Bricktown since the 2018 season during a nine-game skid June 18-July 6. During this stretch, the Comets have been outscored, 51-23...The Comets are now 28-25 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, batting .257 with 5.5 RPG and 48 home runs - third-fewest among PCL teams in home games. OKC's 5.37 ERA in home games ranks the fourth-highest out of 10 teams and OKC is 4-2-3 through the team's first nine home series of the season. Additionally, they now own a -10 run differential despite being three games above .500...However on the road, the Comets have the league's best record at 35-16 and are 9-0-1 through their first 10 road series of the season. The Comets bat at a league-leading .296 clip in away games, while their 83 home runs, 551 hits and 381 runs (7.5 RPG) are tops in the league. OKC's 4.97 ERA in road games is second-lowest in the league and they have a +119 run differential...During the current six-game skid at home, the Comets have allowed a total of 51 runs, with at least six runs in each game. Opponents have hit 12 homers, with at least one in each game and at least two in five of the six contests. Nine of the 12 homers have been hit with at least one runner on base. OKC has allowed at least one inning of three-plus runs in all six games (nine total).

Thank You, Feddy!: Earlier today, catcher Hunter Feduccia was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays. Feduccia spent parts of four seasons with OKC, had a career .278/.387/.452 slashline and was a member of the 2023 PCL Championship team. Among Bricktown era (since 1998) career leaders, he ranks fourth in walks (186), tied for seventh in runs (182), 10th in RBI (184), 12th in hits (286) and tied for 13th in games played (291).

Grand Central Station: Last night the Comets allowed a grand slam in a second straight game as well as their third grand slam allowed in the last five games. Oklahoma City has now allowed a total of seven grand slams this season, including allowing five grand slams in July within the last 19 games...Five of the grand slams allowed by the Comets this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, including four in the last 10 home games...Last season, Oklahoma City allowed a total of four grand slams all season and none after July 1. The last time an OKC team allowed seven or more grand slams in a season was in 2018 when the team allowed eight grand slams...Over opponents' last 25 plate appearances with the bases loaded, they are 10-for-22 (.455) with five grand slams, three doubles, two sacrifice flies and one walk.

The Warden of Bricktown: Ryan Ward's career-best 17-game hitting streak came to an end last night as he was held 0-for-3 with a walk and run scored. During the streak, Ward went 27-for-71 (.380) with 22 RBI and 14 runs scored...He has now reached base safely in a season-best 18 consecutive games for the longest active on-base streak by a Comets player...Ward leads the Minors with 94 RBI and 123 hits this season as well as 56 extra-base hits and 239 total bases.

Where's the Beef?: The Comets' offense was held to one run last night, marking only the fourth time this season OKC was held to one run or less and the first time since an 8-1 loss to Sacramento May 21 in OKC...The Comets have scored a total of five runs during their three-game losing streak and have been held to two runs or less in three straight games for the first time since May 3-6 when OKC scored two runs in a season-high three consecutive games in Bricktown...The Comets were also limited to three hits Wednesday, marking the fourth time this year they've finished with three or fewer hits in a game this season...Entering Sunday's game in Reno, the Comets had scored at least five runs in eight straight games (72 R) to match their season-best stretch. They had also recorded at least 10 hits in seven straight games (93 H) for the team's longest stretch of consecutive double-digit hit games since July 18-25, 2019...The Comets went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and are now 5-for-33 with RISP over the last three games. In the previous seven games, OKC batted .358 (34x95) with RISP...OKC has left a combined 29 runners on base over the last three games, going a combined 7-for-51 (.137) with runners on. They've drawn 19 walks over the three games and converted just two of them into runs...Overall this season, the Comets' offense leads the PCL with 529 walks and 153 stolen bases while ranking second with 131 home runs, second with 675 runs and fourth with 994 hits.

Around the Horn: Justin Dean's 20-game on-base streak came to an end as he was held 0-for-4 yesterday. During the streak, Dean went 27-for-82 (.329) with nine RBI and 21 runs scored...OKC's nine-run margin of defeat last night was the largest for the team since a 13-4 loss against Round Rock June 20 and fourth defeat of the season by at least nine runs...Nick Senzel drew two walks Wednesday, but his nine-game hitting streak came to an end (13x35).







