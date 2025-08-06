El Paso Rally Clips Comets in Series Opener

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas overcame an early four-run deficit and scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat the Oklahoma City Comets, 8-7, Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. The Comets (19-15/65-44) carried a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning, but the Chihuahuas (21-12/59-49) started their at-bat with a double and a walk. A throwing error by the Comets allowed the tying run to score, and following an intentional walk, Cody Roberts hit a game-ending sacrifice fly. OKC took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, including leadoff homer by Justin Dean, but the Chihuahuas scored two in the bottom of the inning as well. The Comets then went back in front with four runs in the second inning, including a RBI double by Dean and RBI single by Nick Senzel. The Chihuahuas trimmed the deficit to 6-4 in the fourth inning before Kody Hoese hit a RBI double in the fifth inning to extend the lead to 7-4. El Paso scored twice in the fifth inning, but in both the fifth and sixth innings, the Chihuahuas hit into inning-ending double plays with the bases loaded. The score remained 7-6 until the bottom of the ninth inning.

Of Note: -The Comets have lost six of the last eight games and seven of the last 10 games.

-The Comets lost for the sixth time this season when leading after eight innings - more than the previous three seasons combined (five losses). Their four-run lead was also the largest in a loss this season...The Comets lead the Minors with 34 blown saves...Of the Comets' 17 road losses, eight have now been in walk-off fashion.

-Over the last two games, the Comets have scored 19 runs while piling up 24 hits, including 15 extra-base hits...Entering Sunday, Oklahoma City had scored two runs or less in five of the previous six games, with a total of 15 runs in the six-game stretch.

-CJ Alexander recorded a second straight three-hit game, going 3-for-3 with a RBI and a walk. Over the last two games, Alexander is 6-for-8. Going back to Saturday when he homered in his only plate appearance, he is 7-for-his-last-9...He has six multi-hit games in his last 11 games overall (16-for-44).

-Justin Dean went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and two RBI. His leadoff homer was the team's sixth of the season and first since James Outman started a game with a homer June 13 at Albuquerque.

-Austin Gauthier reached base five times, going 2-for-2 with a double and three walks, tying his season high.

-Nick Senzel went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks. He has hit safely in 13 of his last 15 games, going 19-for-55 (.345) with 10 RBI, 13 walks and 15 runs scored.

Next Up: The Comets face a quick turnaround in El Paso as they continue the series at 1:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Southwest University Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







