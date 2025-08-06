Isotopes Drop Series Opener to Express, 11-5

August 6, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Express plated three-plus runs over three separate innings while the Isotopes went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position en route to an 11-5 loss Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has lost back-to-back games for the first time since July 20-22 (series finale vs. Reno and series opener at Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes fall to 11-9 in series-openers and 6-4 at home.

-Dating back to last year, the Isotopes have lost four-straight to Round Rock and five of seven. Going back to May 27, 2023, the club is 5-22.

-Round Rock's Abimelec Ortiz recorded eight RBI on the night, the seventh opposing player to tally eight-plus RBI against the Isotopes since 2005, per the MLB Database (last: Max Muncy, August 4, 2024, at Las Vegas). Five of the seven occurrences have happened since 2023 (also: Brandon Dixon, August 16, 2023, vs. El Paso; J.J. Matijevic, May 2, 2023, vs. Sugar Land; and Fernando Tatis Jr., April 13, 2023, at El Paso).

-Ortiz also belted two homers, the 12th multi-homer game by an opponent this year (last: Bryce Eldridge, August 2 vs. Sacramento).

-The Isotopes relented three runs in the opening frame. The club has permitted runs in the first inning in four-straight for the first time since April 6-10, 2024.

-Albuquerque surrendered 11 runs, the most allowed since July 18 vs. Reno (15). The 14-game streak without allowing double-digit runs was tied for the second-longest streak of the year double-digit tallies (longest: 15, April 27-May 15).

-Sterlin Thompson nabbed a runner at second base for his fifth outfield assist on the year and the team's 19th.

-At the dish, Thompson went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Over his last four games, is 6-for-15 with a homer and three RBI.

-Kyle Karros went 3-for-4 with a double and triple for his second-straight three-hit game. Third time in his career with back-to-back three-plus hit games (last: July 19-20, 2024, with Spokane). Over his last 10 games is slashing .390/.432/.634 with two doubles, one triple, two homers and three RBI.

-Braiden Ward's six-game hit streak came to an end after grounding out in his lone pinch-hit appearance.

-Sam Hilliard went 1-for-4 with an RBI and has a hit in 12 of his last 13 games. During that stretch is slashing .321/.403/.736 with fur doubles, three triples, four homers and 13 RBI.

-Zac Veen singled and has a hit in 26 of his last 29 games, slashing .370/.433/.588 with eight doubles, three triples, four homers and 24 RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Express meet for a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 4:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Andrew Quezada for game one while Michael Plassmeyer is slated to toe the rubber for Round Rock.







